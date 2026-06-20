Thesecretadversary won the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction, replay

Thesecretadversary (20/1) gained a deserved success in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot with the fancied runners all out of the frame.

Having performed with credit in the 2000 Guineas at both Newmarket and the Curragh, Thesecretadversary was easy to back on this drop in trip (seven furlongs) and class (Group 3). The field split into two groups with Into The Sky leading half a dozen down the stands' side which had been favoured all week while America Queen led the larger group towards the inside with Thesecretadversary well placed just behind the pace. The field fanned out across the track as the race began in earnest with Saber Strike, 11/10 favourite and bidding to provide William Haggas with a double, prominent in the middle with his big white blaze. In a matter of strides, or so it seemed, the far side were ahead with Thesecretadversary, under Seamie Heffernan, taking lengths out of the field and he kept on strongly to deny Take Charge Star (50/1) by a neck. There were four and a half lengths back to Morris Dancer (25/1) in third. Thesecretadversary was a second winner of the week for trainer Fozzy Stack and for Heffernan for whom it was a tonic after picking up a 14 day suspension in Ireland on Friday.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits