Thesecretadversary won the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot | report, reaction, replay

Thesecretadversary (20/1) gained a deserved success in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot with the fancied runners all out of the frame.
Having performed with credit in the 2000 Guineas at both Newmarket and the Curragh, Thesecretadversary was easy to back on this drop in trip (seven furlongs) and class (Group 3).
The field split into two groups with Into The Sky leading half a dozen down the stands' side which had been favoured all week while America Queen led the larger group towards the inside with Thesecretadversary well placed just behind the pace.
The field fanned out across the track as the race began in earnest with Saber Strike, 11/10 favourite and bidding to provide William Haggas with a double, prominent in the middle with his big white blaze.
In a matter of strides, or so it seemed, the far side were ahead with Thesecretadversary, under Seamie Heffernan, taking lengths out of the field and he kept on strongly to deny Take Charge Star (50/1) by a neck.
There were four and a half lengths back to Morris Dancer (25/1) in third.
Thesecretadversary was a second winner of the week for trainer Fozzy Stack and for Heffernan for whom it was a tonic after picking up a 14 day suspension in Ireland on Friday.
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Stack said: “He beat himself at Newmarket in the 2000 Guineas, then he got no run at the Curragh in the Irish 2000 Guineas. The jockey was very angry after the Curragh.
"I thought he was our best chance of the week coming here, but we only had two chances coming here so we had to choose one.
“He is a very good solid horse that turns up every day. He is just a proper racehorse.
“Having run well in the Chesham last year you knew that he would handle the track and the ground and the occasion. He is a solid citizen, and the lads that look after him have done a great job.
“I would have no problems going up to a mile in the future. He is in the Prix Jean Prat and that would probably be the logical place to go with him against his own age group.”
Heffernan added: "He’s our best three-year-old colt and won a Guineas trial and then ran a blinder in the English Guineas, where he ran too keen, too fresh. Then in the Irish Guineas we got boxed in. Those two races didn’t go to plan and he should have been placed. I have to say thanks to the co-owners for giving me a third shot at it.
"Fozzy said the Jersey Stakes straight up. He has a penalty but there will be no hard luck stories. He travelled strong. He has loads of pace - probably more pace than we’ve seen. He lights up on the track and definitely coming back in trip was a help. He could go back another furlong. He’s a good horse and it’s brilliant it’s worked out.
"Fozzy has a small team but we brought the two winners here hoping they would run well and both hit the bullseye. It’s brilliant."
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