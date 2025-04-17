Get the view from connections ahead of All-Weather Championships Finals Day at Newcastle.

1.15 BetMGM Burradon Stakes (Listed) Andrew Balding, trainer of Royal Playwright, said: “We have been happy with the work he has done coming into this. He is a horse we think will stay further in time, but this looks a good starting point and he is in good shape.” John Gosden, co-trainer of Bowmark, said: “He is a big, talented horse who has only run once in his life. This is a different game stepping into Stakes company, but the uphill finish will suit him although, like all of ours, the run will bring him on.” Tom Fanshawe, assistant trainer of Glittering Legend, said: “He has come out of Kempton in good order and this race looked the logical next step. It looks as though it will be competitive with several unknown quantities, but he is a progressive horse and we are looking forward to running him.” Adrian Murray, trainer of Titanium Emperor, said: “He is a nice horse and goes there with a live chance, although I think he could end up getting a bit further than a mile. We like him.” Karl Burke, trainer of Nordic Norm, said: “He looks well out of it at the weights, but we think he is a Listed-class horse, so we felt he should take his chance.”

1.50 BetMGM All-Weather 3 Year Old Championships Handicap Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of So Darn Hot, said: “This race has been the plan since November, when we ran him over five furlongs at Newcastle knowing the trip would be too short. He has gone up a bit in the handicap for his last two wins, but we have freshened him up and think we have him in very good form. We felt it made sense to book Warren Fentiman, who knows the horse and claims 5lb. All in all, we are very happy.” James Tate, trainer of Hello Zaman, said: “Hello Zaman has been a work in progress. He improved a good chunk from his first to second run. I thought he would have won last time had he not wandered right near the line, in what looked a competitive novice. I think he has a decent chance of being well in at the weights and I am looking forward to running him.” Andrew Balding, trainer of Berkshire Whisper, Humam and Marchogion, said: “They are all similar types and pretty hard to split if I’m honest. They have had good winter campaigns and a case can be made for all of them. I would imagine the draw and track position could play a part, but they all deserve their chance.” William Haggas, trainer of Carbine Harvester, said: “I made a mistake running him at Kempton last week. I was frightened he was not going to get in but it turns out he would have done. He picked up a 6lb penalty but is only due to go up 4lb, so he is wrong at the weights as well. It means he has a lesser chance than he would have done.” Clive Cox, trainer of Good Banter, said: “He definitely enjoys the all-weather surfaces. He has not run at Newcastle before but has won twice on the Tapeta at Wolverhampton. We think he comes here in good order.” Simon Crisford, co-trainer of Don Pacifico, said: “This race has been on his radar for a while. His preparation has gone smoothly and I think he is in good shape. I am never confident but I am hopeful.” James Ferguson, trainer of Cyclonite, said: “Cyclonite looks fantastic, having had a break since his last run. He has run well at Newcastle a couple of times, including winning there last summer. This is another step up but he has form with the leading contenders and hopefully he can grab some big prize money.” Tom Fanshawe, assistant trainer of Leadenhall Street, said: “He won well on his penultimate start at Southwell and then probably was not quite peaking on his next run – he met a bit of trouble but did not finish off the race like he can. We thought he could be competitive off a 9lb higher mark and I think we have him back in really good form.” Ado McGuinness, trainer of Dark Ace, said: “There are quite a few horses in this race making their handicap debuts and he is one of them. This horse has improved and I thought he ran a nice race on his comeback last month. That was a competitive race and I am not sure there is anything of Arizona Blaze’s calibre in here. I think he could run a big race.” 2.25 BetMGM Fillies' And Mares' Championships Handicap James Tate, trainer of Cloud Cover, said: “Cloud Cover did a good piece of work last Friday and it is all systems go to try and defend her title. She has had wind surgery since her last run, but she has come out of it in great form. She is a stone higher in the ratings this time but, in fairness to her, she does look a stone better.” Michael Herrington, trainer of Powdering, said: “She has had a great winter, winning at Southwell a couple of times. She bumped into a nice filly of George Boughey’s at Wolverhampton last time and came out of it in great form. James Tate’s mare looks a strong contender, but we should have a decent each-way chance.” Ed Bethell, trainer of Quandary, said: “Quandary is fine. She had the option of Lingfield as well but we decided to take our chance here. She works as well as a 78-rated filly at home, but she is just not very easy to win with. I don’t think the handicap mark will be the thing that stops her.” Richard Spencer, trainer of Shallow, said: “She was not stopping over six furlongs on her last three starts at Kempton. The unknown is going up to seven furlongs but, given the money on offer, we are happy to have a crack. She is progressive and we think she is in good shape.” Jack Jones, trainer Of Aramis Grey, said: “She has run consistently for me this winter without winning. She tips away and seems in good order. I think she should run another good race, although whether she is handicapped to win is slightly different.”

3.00 BetMGM All-Weather Championships Mile Handicap John Gosden, co-trainer of Roi De France, said: “We dropped him back to seven furlongs for his third qualifying run, which was a bit short, but he still ran a nice race. Going back up to a mile will suit and we have been very happy with his preparation. We are hoping for a big run.” Michael Bell, trainer of Destructive, said: “He has had a very good preparation with three wins on the bounce. He looks really well and won decisively last time. This will be his biggest test to date but, judged on what he has been doing, it suggests that he will be involved at the finish.” Andrew Balding, trainer of Storm Star, said: “We have been very happy with his prep. It was always the plan to wait for this after he won at the trials meeting. The track suits him well and I think he is equipped to run a very good race.” Clive Cox, trainer of Kingdom Come and Cracking Gold, said: “Kingdom Come was a very respectable second in the race last year. He loves the track and the surface, which is always a positive. He has had a nice break since the Lincoln Trial and does prefer running fresh. Cracking Gold pleased us in his win at Southwell last time, which was his first run back after wind surgery. We have always liked him and very much hope that he can continue going forwards now he has another win under his belt.” Chris Dixon of The Horse Watchers, who own Symbol Of Light, said: “He has a very good record on the all-weather and, having won two decent races this winter, comes here up the weights. He might be getting towards the correct handicap mark now, but he has form at the track and the team involved are very happy with him. He will run well, it is just a question of whether there is something better handicapped.” Adrian Murray, trainer of Valiant Force, said: “Valiant Force is very well. We are aiming to campaign him over seven furlongs and a mile this year. I think he has the potential to win a Group One, so he would want to be competitive off a mark of 108, otherwise he is not as good as we think he is.” Alastair Donald of King Power Racing, who own Fantastic Fox, said: “He has performed well on all three of his all-weather starts this season. The Lincoln back on the turf was a non-event for him and he finished on the bridle. He loves a strong gallop to aim at and, if the race sets up for him, he should have a nice each-way chance.” Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Apiarist, said: “The form of his Southwell win looks strong and, to be fair to him, I thought he ran very well in the Lincoln despite getting stuck in the ground a bit. If he reproduces the best of his all-weather form, he should have a big shout.” William Haggas, trainer of Brewing, said: “He is fine. We have put blinkers on and it is the first time he has tackled this distance for a couple of years. We will see how we go, but it is a nice pot to go for.” Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Final Voyage, said: “Final Voyage had experience of the track last year. He has been running in England quite a bit this season because he goes well on the all-weather. He has it all to do from a handicapping perspective, but he is entitled to take his chance.” Ado McGuinness, trainer of Exquisite Acclaim, said: “The money on offer for a horse like him is very good. He is a real all-weather specialist and has had a good winter. Whether Newcastle will suit him, I am not sure. I would prefer to run him around a bend, but beggars can’t be choosers and he deserves his place in the lineup.” Michael Herrington, trainer of Nikovo, said: “He has gone well at Newcastle this winter, winning over seven furlongs and a mile. He has been unlucky in one or two of his other races, including at the trials meeting behind Storm Star. This looks competitive again but hopefully he can go well.”

3.35 BetUK All-Weather Sprint Handicap Karl Burke, trainer of Marshman, said: “He did a nice, easy piece of work on Tuesday morning. He is really fresh and well – and seems in better form than he was going into the Cammidge at Doncaster. If he turns up on his A game, I think he is capable of giving the weight away, especially on a surface he really enjoys.” Clive Cox, trainer of Diligent Harry, said: “He has bounced out of his run at Southwell last time, when he was conceding a lot of weight to his opponents. We think we have him coming to the boil at the right time.” Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of We Never Stop, said: “He has had a great winter and will go there full of confidence after his win at Southwell. This looks an obvious race to go for and hopefully he can end the season on a high.” Alastair Donald of King Power Racing, who own Fivethousandtoone, said: “He has run three pretty eye-catching races this winter, with things not quite going his way. We know he likes the track and he comes here on a similar mark to last year. If he gets the breaks, I think he has a very solid chance.” Tom Fanshawe, assistant trainer of Heathcliff and Willem Twee, said: “Both horses are in good shape. Heathcliff has had a couple of hard luck stories this winter. He was unlucky at Kempton when he was going to run a really good race, but he has come out of it well. This has been his target for a long time and we are pleased he got in. Willem Twee came back to form at Kempton the last day and has performed well at Newcastle before, having finished third in the G3 Chipchase Stakes last summer. I hope we have him peaking for this.” Richard Spencer, trainer of Run Boy Run, said: “We receive a pull in the weights with Marshman, for all he has clearly improved since we last met. Our horse likes the track and should have an each-way chance in what looks a very competitive race.” Michael Herrington, trainer of Badri, said: “He is a hold-up horse and that leaves you vulnerable to trouble in running, as was the case last time. He has a good record at Newcastle and should have an each-way chance.” Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Daamberdiplomat, said: “He ran well on his comeback at Dundalk. He is on his highest ever mark in a handicap, so he will need a career best, but Newcastle suits hold up horses and I am keen to try him at the track.” Ado McGuinness, trainer of Apache Outlaw, said: “While he ran well on turf at the Curragh the other day, he is a better horse on the all-weather. All his owners are English-based and they are really looking forward to having a runner at Newcastle. He is a solid horse and, if they go a fast pace, that will suit him.” 4.07 BetUK All-Weather Easter Classic Middle Distance Handicap Roger Varian, trainer of Glen Buck, said: “This has been his target for a while. Hopefully, he is ready to run a big race. We know he stays a mile and a half, but I think we might get away with the drop back in trip at Newcastle. It is a stiff track and you have to get the trip well, plus I think he is adaptable enough.” Andrew Balding, trainer of Old Harrovian, said: “He won very well at the trials meeting, but the handicapper had his say and it will be interesting to see if he can defy a 9lb rise. We think we have him in good shape.” James Tate, trainer of Smart Hero, said: “Smart Hero bolted up at Wolverhampton on his first try over this sort of trip, after which we decided to give him a break with this race in mind. Clifford Lee gets on well with him and, if he can get him to relax, I think he could be a danger to everyone in the race.” Philippe Decouz, trainer of Hooking, said: “Hooking is in the form of his life, even better than he was at this time last year. He was beaten last time out but the winner No Lunch is a top-class horse with remarkable ability for the all-weather. These big English handicaps have very good prize money, but the competition is incredibly strong. It is excellent fun and an interesting challenge.” Chris Dixon of The Horse Watchers, who own Penzance, said: “He got back to winning ways last time out and we felt he needed to do that to guarantee his place here, as he had slipped down the weights. He is a horse who is best kept busy, so he went to Southwell last Friday and worked nicely. There might be something better handicapped than him, but he will run his race for sure.” Simon Crisford, co-trainer of Charlotte’s Web, said: “I am very happy with her. She has been training well and this race has been the plan all along. I suppose you would always prefer to run against your own sex, but we think she is in good shape.” Alastair Donald of King Power Racing, who own Power Of Destiny, said: “She sneaks in at the bottom with a nice low weight. She was unlucky not to win the Winter Oaks, losing out by a nose and a short-head. We think she is progressive.” Alan King, trainer of Paradias, said: “We gave him a mid-winter break and he was just ready to start back at Kempton the other week, when I thought he ran a promising race. He has come out of it well and hopefully that sets him up nicely for this.” Adam Ryan, assistant trainer of Dark Moon Rising, said: “He has been ultra consistent during the winter. He has form at the track and enjoys coming off a strong gallop, which he could well get here. We think we have him going there in great form.”