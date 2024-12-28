The New Lion won the Challow Novices' Hurdle at Newbury | report and replay

Trained by Dan Skelton, the unbeaten five-year-old was a course winner on his previous start, building on his earlier win over timber at Chepstow.

Sent off at 9/4, Harry Skelton was content to watch on from midfield as outsider Electric Mason led them, along with the strong-travelling Bill Joyce who was always in his slipstream.

Harry Cobden on Paul Nicholls’ 5/4 favourite Regent’s Stroll was a little further back and both the Ditcheat contender and The New Lion edged closer as the runners moved into the straight.

However, it was the Skelton charge that the eye was drawn to as The New Lion moved up menacingly to tackle Electric Mason and Bill Joyce at the last and the exceptional youngster barely broke sweat as he cantered home under a motionless pilot.

Jamie Snowden’s Wendigo kept on past beaten horses for second, with Regent’s Stroll unable to enhance his trainer’s fine record in the race coming home in fourth.

The New Lion is set to remain over an intermediate trip for a Cheltenham Festival bid in the spring, with Paddy Power making him a 4/1 chance from 12s for the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at Prestbury Park in March.