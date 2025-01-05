The New Lion bought by JP McManus as Darren Yates plans to leave the sport

The high-profile punter, who famously made over a half a million pounds from Frankie Dettori's 'Magnificent Seven' in 1996 has, alongside his wife Annaley, owned several quality jumps horses over the years including the likes of Blaklion, Ashtown Lad and Cherie d'Am and was only last week celebrating a first Grade 1 triumph thanks to The New Lion's impressive Challow Novices' Hurdle success at Newbury.

However, speaking on a bonus Sunday edition of the Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Yates stated that he wishes to be out of racing by the end of the season and that The New Lion had been privately sold to JP McManus.

The six-year-year-old, who is 3/1 favourite for the Turners Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March after his striking four and three-quarter-length success on December 28, will reportedly remain at the Dan Skelton yard, with an agreement in place for Harry Skelton to keep the ride going forward.

Yates explained: "This developed because of Paul Byrne, a good friend of mine who obviously has a lot of horses in Ireland. We’ve been friends for a while and there’s a hell of a lot of trust there. When The New Lion won at Chepstow, Paul was really badgering me, he loved the horse and was asking if we’d like to sell him.

"I said I’d really like to let him continue. What I do know from being in racing for so long is that you just can’t buy a good horse like this. They don’t exist, or if they do exist, they never come up for sale.

“Paul came to me again and he’s come to me numerous times as he believes in the horse as I did, and I think from what I can see, he has an amazing relationship with JP (McManus). JP is a very private man and I think there’s a lot of trust there with Paul.

“So one of the things that I asked Paul to speak to JP about which was very important was that Dan would carry on training, and Harry would carry on riding. JP, as a gentleman, said yes that wouldn’t be a problem moving forward.

“I feel Dan is going to be champion trainer and the best trainer in the country. Harry is now probably the best jockey.

“Without Paul Byrne the deal wouldn’t have happened, I wasn’t interested in going to the sales, I like the way it’s happened. The deal massively suits JP, massively suits me and gives me an interest in the horse moving forward as well. Let's call it a bonus, a kicker, depending on what the horse does moving forward.

"I'm not one of those people who, because I've sold the horse, I want him to lose. I'm desperate for him to win at Cheltenham. I own his half-sister as well but I’m just delighted he’s gone to JP as when I stand back and look at racing, in the UK and Ireland, and I don’t know where we’d be without him."

Not all of Yates' big-money purchases have ended in glory, however, as he previously bought Don Poli for £170,000 in 2019 and the same year shelled out a then-record fee for a jumps horse at auction when Interconnected went for £620,000. Neither horse went on to win a race under Rules in the Yates colours.

Fleshing out his reasons for wishing to leave the sport, Yates cited several contributing factors including personal circumstances, low prize money and the way owners are often treated in general.

He still owns several other horses with Skelton, including the high-class mare Cherie d’Am, who is bound for the Grade Two Trustatrader Hampton Novices’ Chase at Warwick on Saturday. However, she too looks set to go on the market at some stage.

“Because I’ve sold The New Lion, by the end of the season I’ll be out totally,” said Yates.

“The experience of the day is amazing and winning a Grade One was amazing, but they’re very short-lived when you look at all the other things you have to put up with in racing.

“I think the owners are never looked after properly. I would think once I’m out, I’m out.

“You spend a lifetime looking for a horse like The New Lion, but I just don’t see the value in it – I’m not sure where the sport will end up."