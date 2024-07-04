The most improved handicappers this season on Timeform ratings

Tony McFadden highlights the horses that started out in handicaps this turf season who have shown the most improvement based on Timeform ratings.

Lava Stream (35lb - Timeform rating 108 from 73) Lava Stream's stay in handicap company was a short one as she readily brushed aside her three rivals on her return over a mile at Doncaster in early-May and was then thrust into listed company over a couple of furlongs further at Goodwood the following month. Lava Stream looked to face a stiff task on the figures at Goodwood but she showed much-improved form to prevail by a neck, doing well to come from last to first in a steadily-run race. She then took another huge step forward when stepping up another two furlongs in the Group 2 Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot, finishing runner-up and leaving the impression she may well have won had her challenge been delayed or delivered a little more efficiently. She's shown she's one of the most progressive fillies around and there could yet be more to come.

James's Delight (29lb - 114 from 85) James's Delight has failed to fire in a Group 3 and listed race this season but he's won all three starts in handicaps and the form he showed when defying top weight in the ultra-competitive Macmillan Sprint Handicap at York last time suggests that he should be competitive in minor pattern company. James's Delight had shown on his reappearance at Pontefract that he copes well with testing ground, and a strongly-run race on soft going seemed to bring out the best in him at York last time as he saw things out thoroughly to score by two and a quarter lengths.

Trefor (27lb - 100 from 73) Trefor came up short despite improving on last year's efforts on his first couple of starts this season, but he's continued to raise his game and followed up a narrow win at Windsor with a more emphatic victory at Newmarket a couple of weeks ago. Trefor travelled well through that sprint handicap and, after hitting the front over a furlong out, he drew three lengths clear. The style of that success and his upwardly-mobile profile suggests he'll be of interest off an 8 lb higher mark in his hat-trick bid.

Kendall Roy (26lb - 93 from 67) It's been a prolific campaign for Kendall Roy who won three of his first four starts of the season, including a valuable prize at the Curragh on his penultimate start. He was disappointing in a more competitive event back at the Curragh last time, but there will be easier opportunities available and his overall record in handicaps is a positive one (he was also successful on his one start in handicaps last season).