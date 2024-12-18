Thady Gosden excited by recent debut winners Bowmark Damysus

Thady Gosden is hoping recent two-year-old winners Bowmark and Damysus will make their mark in the spring following recent winning racecourse debuts.
The former won a mile novice stakes at Kempton in early-December, impressing with how he drew four-and-a-half lengths clear of Oursin and the rest of his rivals.
Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Gosden said: "Bowmark is a homebred of Lordship Stud’s who we’ve been fortunate enough to have had some success with over the last few years.
“He's out of a good mare of theirs in Bound, and by Kingman as well. He’s a laidback character in his work at home he does everything you ask of him without being overly flashy which is usually a good sign.
“He showed he has a great turn of foot in what looked a pretty warm race and picked up great in the straight and finished out well.
"He’s come out of the race well and we’ll give him a nice winter to develop and start him out again in the new year. We’ll discuss it with the Harris family and see if we go for a novice, which would seem the obvious route, or something a little smarter. He’s a colt with hopefully some promise.
“The mare and the family stayed, Kingman puts speed into them, and I can certainly see him stepping up in time to a mile-and-a-quarter at some stage and he has a good mind on him."
Damysus cost Wathnan Racing 460,000 guineas as a yearling and looked another exciting prospect when making a winning start of his own at Southwell.
“He is a straightforward Frankel colt purchased for Wathnan Racing who have had a huge among of success throughout the year. He looks a promising type for next year. He was a little green through the race but got the hang of it and James Doyle was very happy with him afterwards," said Gosden.
“He won at a mile and with all of them you have to see how they train in the spring, develop over the winter and make a plan from there. You’d be surprised if he didn’t stay further.”
