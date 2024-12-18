Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Thady Gosden - spoke about recent winners
Thady Gosden - spoke about recent winners

Thady Gosden excited by recent debut winners Bowmark Damysus

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed December 18, 2024 · 2h ago

Thady Gosden is hoping recent two-year-old winners Bowmark and Damysus will make their mark in the spring following recent winning racecourse debuts.

The former won a mile novice stakes at Kempton in early-December, impressing with how he drew four-and-a-half lengths clear of Oursin and the rest of his rivals.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Gosden said: "Bowmark is a homebred of Lordship Stud’s who we’ve been fortunate enough to have had some success with over the last few years.

“He's out of a good mare of theirs in Bound, and by Kingman as well. He’s a laidback character in his work at home he does everything you ask of him without being overly flashy which is usually a good sign.

“He showed he has a great turn of foot in what looked a pretty warm race and picked up great in the straight and finished out well.

"He’s come out of the race well and we’ll give him a nice winter to develop and start him out again in the new year. We’ll discuss it with the Harris family and see if we go for a novice, which would seem the obvious route, or something a little smarter. He’s a colt with hopefully some promise.

“The mare and the family stayed, Kingman puts speed into them, and I can certainly see him stepping up in time to a mile-and-a-quarter at some stage and he has a good mind on him."

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

Damysus cost Wathnan Racing 460,000 guineas as a yearling and looked another exciting prospect when making a winning start of his own at Southwell.

“He is a straightforward Frankel colt purchased for Wathnan Racing who have had a huge among of success throughout the year. He looks a promising type for next year. He was a little green through the race but got the hang of it and James Doyle was very happy with him afterwards," said Gosden.

“He won at a mile and with all of them you have to see how they train in the spring, develop over the winter and make a plan from there. You’d be surprised if he didn’t stay further.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefits

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING