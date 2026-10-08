Tattersalls Book 1 report: Night Of Thunder colt steals show on day three

Lot 409 became the fifth seven-figure lot for the stallion this week and was bought online by Ace Stud whose operation just outside Newmarket stands Shaquille.

Out of Capture The Heart, a Sea The Stars sister to River Of Stars, the colt topped the day-three sales after fireworks on days one and two.

The yearling was sold by Luca and Sara Cumani's Fittocks Stud on behalf of South African owner-breeder Nick Jonsson, who told Tattersalls: "I was a very unwilling seller, really, I would have been happy to keep the colt.

"I don't race here really, but I happened to have got lucky and had a nicely-bred filly who didn't get to the racecourse, and we got lucky with Night Of Thunder.

"This really is thanks mostly to Luca and Sara. At one point I was planning to send this mare to South Africa, and Sara said that I would be mad to do that and to keep her here. "