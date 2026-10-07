Tattersalls Book One report: Coolmore and Juddmonte on target

After an opening day that was dominated by Godolphin, Coolmore and Juddmonte were among the big spenders on Wednesday.

Having been underbidder to Sheikh Mohammed's team on the two top lots on Tuesday, Coolmore landed Lot 237 for 4,000,000 guineas after MV Magnier made the winning bid on day two. The Frankel colt was always going to be on their wishlist given he's a half-brother to Ylang Ylang among others and was bought in partnership with Peter Brant's White Birch Farm. Magnier told Tattersalls: "He’s a lovely horse and in fairness to Newsells they do a great job. They’ve bred a lot of good horses, including his sister, who we bought here a few years ago. She was a very good filly, she’s in-foal to Justify. Aidan and Dad were here the other day, and they both liked him a lot. All the lads were happy to get him." The same team also landed Lot 260, a Justify colt out of Stars At Night for 1,600,000. He's a half-brother to Poker Face. They added a Sea The Stars colt for 550,000 and son of Camelot for 500,000.

Juddmonte bought three lots, a Night Of Thunder colt for 700,000, a Frankel filly for 475,000 and the Lynn Lodge Stud-consigned Kingman half-brother to Mission Central for 825,000. Fresh from spending 15,730,000 guineas on Tuesday, Godolphin were hardly just on-lookers on day two. The day-one stales topper was a 4.6million Night Of Thunder colt and again they backed their own Darley stallion when going to 1.5million for his colt out of the Listed placed Purple Ribbon who hails from a strong Anthony Oppenheimer family.

Lot 189 - another Godolphin purchase (Tattersalls.com)

They bought seven horses in total on Wednesday, including a Kingman half-brother to Duchess Of Cambridge winner Persian Dreamer for 1.1m and a Blue Point colt out of the Listed-placed mare Tippy Point for 950,000. Lots 276 and 277 both broke the seven-figure mark. The former was a full-brother to Romantic Style and was knocked down to Ace Stud for 1.6m. Their Paul Curran told Tattersalls: "He was the stand out for us all week and we went to see him on Sunday, and we were in the market to buy a nice one by the sire. He is from a good farm, we liked everything about him. There is a premium on the Night Of Thunders, if they are here at Book 1, there will be a premium as the horses are the best bred horses in Europe. And if you are trying to buy one by the sire you are minimising your market if you are trying to buy one by Night Of Thunder as there is just a handful in the sale. "The price was in around what we thought we'd have to spend. he will go to Andrew Balding, he has had great success for us with Night Of Thunder and had Gewan for us and he won the Dewhurst this time last year. We hope we will have a nice one again with Andrew, he is a later sort, but we will be in good hands with Andrew."

Andrew Balding - will train new purchase for Ace Stud