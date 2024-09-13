Tabiti lands Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury for Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett’s daughter of Kingman had impressed when making a winning debut over seven furlongs at Newmarket, earlier in the summer, but having missed the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood on account of testing conditions, was dropping back in distance for this Group Three event.

Usurped as favourite by William Haggas’ Jewelry close to the off, Rossa Ryan’s mount was sent off the 11/4 second-favourite for one of the Wiltshire track’s key events and and proved she has a bright future when coming home strongly in the closing stages.

After being guided into clear air by Ryan, the youngster motored home to see off Roger Varian’s Miss Fascinator by half a length, with Clive Cox’s well-backed Magic Mild – who had been up with the pace throughout – back in third.

Tabiti was left unchanged by Paddy Power at 6/1 for the Rockfel Stakes at Newmarket later this month, while shortened to 14/1 from 33s for the bet365 Fillies’ Mile at the same venue. Both races could be on the radar, with her trainer predicting a bright future.

Beckett said: “The drop back to six wouldn’t have suited her, neither would the tacky ground, so she has won against the curve really. She’s a good filly, I hope, and she’s shown she’s a good filly by winning that, but I hope we can go on to even bigger things. She’s going in the right direction and it’s terrific.”

“She’s in the Rockfel in a couple of weeks so we will see how she comes out of this. We will aim high and I hope she will progress into a really nice filly at a mile next year.”