Our form expert has three selections for Sunday's ITV Racing action at Doncaster and the Curragh.
The Verdict: Sunday September 13
1pt e.w Arabian Dusk in the 15:05 Doncaster at 18/1 (bet365 1/5 1,2,3,4)
1pt e.w Jm Jungle in the 15:25 Curragh at 33/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
1pt win Folsom Blues in the 16:00 Curragh at 10/1 (BetVictor, Coral, Ladbrokes)
Banging the Jungle drums in Ireland
Irish Champions Weekend continues at the Curragh on Sunday and three of the races are on ITV Racing along with the final day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.
The sprinters do battle again in the Group 1 BAR 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and Donnacha O’Brien’s Comanche Brave is the favourite here on the back of his July Cup win at Newmarket.
He has never run over five furlongs in his life, though, so there has to be a chance he can’t reproduce the level of his six-furlong form here and it looks another of those top-level sprints that can be shared around.
It’s not easy to unravel whose turn it will be this time, but I don’t mind taking 33/1 about John & Sean Quinn’s JM JUNGLE in this spot.
The six-year-old is a typically hardened sprinter from a yard who thrive with this type of horse and he is another of theirs that seems to get better the deeper you go into the season.
Last year he peaked on his seventh start when winning the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood and he’s been getting better the more he has run this campaign, while the recently added blinkers are squeezing out even more.
He didn’t need to be at his best to win the Beverley Bullet in heavy ground last time, but it was encouraging that he rallied for the win after looking beat and while that level of form won’t be good enough here I think he can improve again.
I like that he proved himself on a testing sprint course given so many of his wins have come on speed tracks and five furlongs on yielding ground are probably his optimum conditions.
With that confidence-boosting win under his belt he can go well here under Jason Hart from a central draw and Quinn has a really good record when bringing them to Ireland, winning here with the likes of Safe Voyage, El Astronaute, Mr Wagyu and Highfield Princess.
The Verdict: Back JM JUNGLE in the 15:25 Curragh
Folsom Blues to deliver the cash
Some of the best racing on Sunday at the Curragh is after the ITV cameras have been packed up and the Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes looks a cracking renewal.
Aidan O’Brien runs three in a bid to win this race for just the second time in the last 10 years, while Oliver Cole sends over Dr Rascal on the back of his Vintage Stakes win.
However, this could go to the Joseph O’Brien yard for the fourth time in the last seven years and while all eyes are understandably on Monogram his stablemate FOLSOM BLUES looks the underestimated one at 10/1.
The Blue Point colt has improved with every run and his second to Sun Goddess in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes at this track last time out gives him a leading form chance.
Dropping back to six will have sharpened him up but the way he finished that day, after receiving a bump, strongly suggests he will enjoy going back out to seven and the way he is going it would be no surprise if he improves again.
There’s no doubt Monogram knocked the eye out with the manner of his debut win at this track, but this is a steep rise in class on his second start and his presence in the field has probably had an effect on stablemate Folsom Blues’ price.
The Verdict: Back FOLSOM BLUES in the 16:00 Curragh
Take Dusk at Doncaster
Finally, it’s the final day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster and the feature Group 3 Japan Racing Association Sceptre Fillies’ Stakes looks a cracking renewal with 20 lining up over the seven furlongs.
Touleen will be all the rage here but she is dropping back from a mile and that’s not guaranteed to suit while Forty Years On has more on her plate than she has had in handicaps.
Those two take plenty out of the market but I’d rather side against them with ARABIAN DUSK for Simon & Ed Crisford.
The Havana Grey filly was rated 108 as a three-year-old and her best form immediately puts her in the mix, while she shaped perfectly well after a 382-day absence on her return at Pontefract.
She tied up a little in the closing stages when weakening into third, but that just suggests she needed the run and better is expected with that under her belt now she goes back out in trip to seven furlongs.
I think she wants a strong pace to show her best and she’s hugely unexposed over seven, but it’s a trip she wants according to her pedigree.
Her stands’ side draw in 19 looks a good spot for her looking at how this could pan out, as she should have plenty of racing room up the stands’ rail, and it could be worth remembering the very good form she showed earlier in her career.
The Verdict: Back ARABIAN DUSK in the 15:05 Doncaster
Preview posted at 16:25 BST on 12/09/26
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