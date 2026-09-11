Banging the Jungle drums in Ireland

Irish Champions Weekend continues at the Curragh on Sunday and three of the races are on ITV Racing along with the final day of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster.

The sprinters do battle again in the Group 1 BAR 1 Betting Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh and Donnacha O’Brien’s Comanche Brave is the favourite here on the back of his July Cup win at Newmarket.

He has never run over five furlongs in his life, though, so there has to be a chance he can’t reproduce the level of his six-furlong form here and it looks another of those top-level sprints that can be shared around.

It’s not easy to unravel whose turn it will be this time, but I don’t mind taking 33/1 about John & Sean Quinn’s JM JUNGLE in this spot.

The six-year-old is a typically hardened sprinter from a yard who thrive with this type of horse and he is another of theirs that seems to get better the deeper you go into the season.

Last year he peaked on his seventh start when winning the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood and he’s been getting better the more he has run this campaign, while the recently added blinkers are squeezing out even more.

He didn’t need to be at his best to win the Beverley Bullet in heavy ground last time, but it was encouraging that he rallied for the win after looking beat and while that level of form won’t be good enough here I think he can improve again.

I like that he proved himself on a testing sprint course given so many of his wins have come on speed tracks and five furlongs on yielding ground are probably his optimum conditions.

With that confidence-boosting win under his belt he can go well here under Jason Hart from a central draw and Quinn has a really good record when bringing them to Ireland, winning here with the likes of Safe Voyage, El Astronaute, Mr Wagyu and Highfield Princess.

The Verdict: Back JM JUNGLE in the 15:25 Curragh