Stunning five-timer for Billy Loughnane on Wolverhampton all-weather card

Billy Loughnane bagged a 666/1 five-timer on Wolverhampton's evening card following day one of the Cheltenham Festival.
Punters who played up their day one winnings from Prestbury Park on the riding sensation at Wolverhampton would have been in dreamland after the 2025 Champion Flat Jockey bagged races two, three, five, six and eight on the card.
Trainers Phil Kirby and Ian Williams provided two winners apiece for the 20-year-old, while George Boughey's Champonie (6/5 favourite) was the other victory on the evening for Loughnane.
His longest-priced winner was on the 4/1 chance Saachi (Williams), who took division one of the Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Classified Stakes by two lengths (replay below), with Fircombe Hall (Kirby) landing division two of the same contest.
Earlier, Wasthatok got the ball rolling with a half-length win in the Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap, while the five-fold was complete by Law Supreme in the nine and a half-furlong Make The Move To Midnite Handicap.
Backing all five of Loughnane's winner in a £1 multiple to Starting Prices would have produced a £666.33 profit.