Jockey Billy Loughnane

Stunning five-timer for Billy Loughnane on Wolverhampton all-weather card

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue March 10, 2026 · 2h ago

Billy Loughnane bagged a 666/1 five-timer on Wolverhampton's evening card following day one of the Cheltenham Festival.

Punters who played up their day one winnings from Prestbury Park on the riding sensation at Wolverhampton would have been in dreamland after the 2025 Champion Flat Jockey bagged races two, three, five, six and eight on the card.

Trainers Phil Kirby and Ian Williams provided two winners apiece for the 20-year-old, while George Boughey's Champonie (6/5 favourite) was the other victory on the evening for Loughnane.

His longest-priced winner was on the 4/1 chance Saachi (Williams), who took division one of the Midnite Are Upping The Betting Game Classified Stakes by two lengths (replay below), with Fircombe Hall (Kirby) landing division two of the same contest.

Video Play Button

Earlier, Wasthatok got the ball rolling with a half-length win in the Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap, while the five-fold was complete by Law Supreme in the nine and a half-furlong Make The Move To Midnite Handicap.

Backing all five of Loughnane's winner in a £1 multiple to Starting Prices would have produced a £666.33 profit.

READ: Punters edge day one at 2026 Cheltenham Festival as Timeform Sporting Life tipsters shinn

Cheltenham punters enjoy day one of the Festival
CLICK on the image to read

Cheltenham Festival coverage

