Punters edge day one at 2026 Cheltenham Festival as Timeform Sporting Life tipsters shine

Old Park Star got favourite backers off to a great start in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle as he justified odds of 15/8, while Lossiemouth (7/5 favourite) and Madara (3/1 favourite) were very well-backed winners of the Unibet Champion Hurdle and Plate Handicap Chase, respectively.

In between all that Willie Mullins won the Arkle with his second-string Kargese at 7/1, while owner JP McManus had a 75th birthday double with Saratoga (10/1) in the Fred Winter and Johnnywho (18/1) in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

Sporting Life Plus customers were in clover as the Cheltenham Best Bets article, put together by Timeform analysts, and the Timeform TV Focus tips - available in full to logged in customers on raceday morning - ran riot through the card.

The Cheltenham Best Bets piece advised Old Park Star, Saratoga, Johnnywho and Madara, while the TV Focus team had Old Park Star, Johnnywho, Lossiemouth and National Hunt Chase winner Holloway Queen, who won the closing race at 12/1.

Andrew Asquith also made Madara his Nap in our Daily Best Bets article while Ben Linfoot had a winner in his Verdict column for the third piece running after advising Kargese for the Arkle.