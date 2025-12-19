Billy Loughnane secures 2025 Annual Flat Jockey Champion title

Billy Loughnane has secured the 2025 Annual Flat Jockey Champion title.
Earlier this month he rode his 200th winner of the campaign, making 2025 his most impressive year to date.
The Annual Flat Jockey Championship is based on the total number of wins across a calendar year from 1st January 2025 – 31st December 2025, whereas the British Flat Jockeys’ Championship is based on the total number of wins between the period of 3rd May – 18th October 2025.
Before racing on Friday Loughnane had amassed an impressive 207 wins and a strike rate of 16%, beating his closest rivals Oisin Murphy (182) and Rossa Ryan (179)
Loughnane burst onto the scene at the end of 2022 and made his mark on the sport in January 2023 when he rode and impressive 23 winners that month, just aged 16 having recently taken out his license 12 weeks before. In 2023 Loughnane was named Champion Apprentice jockey, following in the footsteps of racing legends such as Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy, William Buick and Tom Marquand.
On winning the Annual Flat Jockey title for 2025 Loughnane said: "Reaching 200 winners in Britain in 2025 and 500 winners overall is something I’m incredibly proud of. I’ve been lucky to ride plenty of good horses, but none of this happens without the trainers who put their trust in you.
"I owe a huge amount to so many trainers, in particular George Boughey, who has supported me from early on, and Charlie Appleby and the entire Godolphin team for the opportunities and belief they’ve shown. I’m also hugely grateful to all the owners who have put me up on their horses and trusted me on big days.
"I’m still learning all the time, and I feel like I’m improving with every season. The next big aim is to keep pushing on and give myself a proper chance of challenging for the Jockeys’ Championship in 2026."
