Billy Loughnane secures 2025 Annual Flat Jockey Champion title

Earlier this month he rode his 200th winner of the campaign, making 2025 his most impressive year to date.

The Annual Flat Jockey Championship is based on the total number of wins across a calendar year from 1st January 2025 – 31st December 2025, whereas the British Flat Jockeys’ Championship is based on the total number of wins between the period of 3rd May – 18th October 2025.

Before racing on Friday Loughnane had amassed an impressive 207 wins and a strike rate of 16%, beating his closest rivals Oisin Murphy (182) and Rossa Ryan (179)

Loughnane burst onto the scene at the end of 2022 and made his mark on the sport in January 2023 when he rode and impressive 23 winners that month, just aged 16 having recently taken out his license 12 weeks before. In 2023 Loughnane was named Champion Apprentice jockey, following in the footsteps of racing legends such as Ryan Moore, Frankie Dettori, Oisin Murphy, William Buick and Tom Marquand.