Sky Bet Sunday Series: Musselburgh entries

It takes place this weekend at Musselburgh with 34 put in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap at 5.20 and 33 in the Sky Bet Sunday Series Handicap at 6.15.

The smallest field at the moment is for the opening Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes. Among the seven unraced juveniles engaged is Buckshaw Village, trained by Richard Fahey for owner David Armstrong. He's a son of Birchwood who won his first two starts for the same team before going on to enjoy a successful career in the colours of Godolphin.

Fahey is a big fan of the Sunday Series concept and has nine entries on the card in total.

Mark Johnston is the top trainer at the track in recent seasons and has made 12 entries, while William Haggas has three, the promising trio of Kettle Hill (4.25), Hoodwinker (5.45) and Midrarr (6.40).

Hoodwinker is in what looks one of the deepest races on the card, the Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap, with Deep Sigh (David Simcock), Deep Snow (Saeed bin Suroor), Mutahamisa (Roger Varian) and Rising Star (Marco Botti) other Newmarket-trained entries.