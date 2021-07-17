Richard Fahey column: Sunday runners and Sky Bet Sunday thoughts

Our columnist is relishing the prospect of the Sky Bet Sunday Series getting under way but before then here's his guide to his Redcar team.

The Sky Bet Sunday Series gets under way at Musselburgh next week. It’s fantastic and exactly what Sunday racing should be – in fact it’s what was promised when Sunday racing first started. I just can’t understand some of the negativity towards it from some quarters. Here we are running for good prize-money, with incentives for staff, trainers and jockeys and live on ITV in front of their large audience. What’s not to like? I understand the meetings end an hour or an hour-and-a-half after the usual time which isn’t ideal for some people but surely the gains outweigh any losses? Sunday is a working day for our industry anyway.

I’m just delighted that someone has grabbed hold of the Sunday mantle and are giving it a real go. If you don’t want to participate – don’t – that’s down to the individual but there are plenty waiting to take your place and I’ll be having runners wherever I can. It’s an exciting concept and one we should be embracing fully. Meanwhile it’s the Go Racing In Yorkshire Summer Festival so here are my thoughts on the team heading to Redcar this Sunday. 13:10 Carbonado

He hasn’t shown a lot at home – or at the races – so far and needs to go down the handicap route. It would be a surprise, albeit a pleasant one, if he ran a big race. 13:45 Miss Rosa Bella

She desperately needed the run first time out at Thirsk and is a filly who does shot a bit at home. I’d imagine you’ll see some significant improvement from her on Sunday, she’s definitely better than she showed the first day.

14:15 Baileys Afterparty

We’ve had her ready to run for two-and-a-half months but she’s struggled with allergies and getting spots off the back of them. She’s fine now but I’d imagine she’s going to need this as she spent a lot of her time this spring on the treadmill. 14:15 Imperial Butterfly

She’s a filly who has always worked better than her form on the track but she ran well when second at Leicester last time. The step back up to seven furlongs on Sunday is definitely in her favour and she’s definitely in there with a chance. 16:35 Riches And Rubies

A filly I nearly took out at Beverley last time when the rain came as I’ve always felt she wanted good ground. In the circumstances she ran well to finish second and I hope there’s a bit more to come from her here. Saturday 15:40 Vintage Clarets

This looks a warm renewal of the Weatherbys Super Sprint. It has to be as my colt is a 3/1 chance. I think he’s the best horse I’ve ever taken down for the race and I’ve won it three times before. He’s an absolute star who ran a cracker to finish third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. The drop back to five furlongs won’t be a problem at all and whatever beats him will deserve to win. I’m expecting a very big run from Vintage Clarets. Ripon 18:10 Bankrolled

She showed a bit at two but is in a maiden handicap here which tells the story. She has the ability to win a race like this but needs to put it all together and she hasn’t been doing that of late. 18:10 Canterbury Tales

She ran a terrible race on her reappearance here and we don’t know why. She’d been working well going into it – and has been since – and this isn’t a great race so I’d love to see her bounce back and win it. Doncaster 18:00 Form Of Praise

She was bought to be a sharp early two-year-old but was a little weak to start with and is getting stronger now. The step up in trip will suit her, she’s got a little unbalanced in her last race but I think that was the trip. She’s a nice daughter of Mehmas and I’d be hoping she’ll go close. 18:00 Offering

A disappointing filly and I just don’t know why. At home she’s no back-number but on the track so far she is. She hasn’t raised a gallop at either Wolverhampton or Haydock. I’m convinced she has more to offer but it will be handicaps after this. 19:05 Internationaldream

He’s been gelded which will hopefully help him. He’s typical of a good two-year-old who carried a big rating into his three-year-old season and been caught up and passed by improving horses. The step up to seven furlongs hould help him but it needs to on recent evidence. Haydock 18:20 Gabrials Boy

He hasn’t run for ages and is a horse I’ve always liked. He’s just had intermittent problems, nothing serious, and it’s great to have him back on the track. He might just need this though. 19:50 Tudor