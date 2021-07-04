Sky Bet Sunday Series: Musselburgh course guide including top jockeys and trainers

With the Sky Bet Sunday Series beginning at the end of the month we're building up to the new initiative with a guide to the courses involved - starting with Musselburgh.
Right handed, sharp. The turns at the top end of the course are particularly sharp, so the adaptability to negotiate the bends is of paramount importance. Big, long-striding, cumbersome horses are at a disadvantage on the round track, especially at races at up to nine furlongs. On the straight course the fields typically race towards the stand rail. The course is one of best draining in the country, conditions rarely on the testing side.
Unsurprisingly, given its sharp nature, it is a significant advantage to race handily. On the round course – races at seven furlongs or further – front-runners have a strike rate of 22.88%. This compares well to the average across all British courses, which stands at near 18%. Those who race prominently, just behind the front rank, also fare well at Musselburgh, operating at a 17.21% strike rate, but those in mid-field have a strike rate of just 10.67%, while runners held up towards the rear or last of all have a poor strike rate of around only 5%.
The evergreen Caspian Prince - a winner of Newcastle’s Gosforth Park Cup last week at the age of 12 - put up the best performance at Musselburgh in recent years when winning the 2018 Scottish Sprint Cup. He showed very smart form, earning a Timeform rating of 120 for his decisive two-and-three-quarter-length success. The best recent performance on the round course came courtesy of Austrian School, who was given a Timeform rating of 117 after bolting up in the 2019 Queen's Cup by six lengths.
"Now we’re in July we’re building up to a new initiative, with the Sky Bet Sunday Series taking place across three Sundays at the end of July and into August.
"I think we learnt last year that Sunday racing can be a big hit in this country and it should attract a different audience both at the tracks and on the TV.
"With attractive prize money and bonuses – I’ve got half an eye on that £100,000 being dangled for any jockey that rides seven winners across the three meetings – there’s plenty to like!
"And I love the idea of showcasing different aspects of the sport amongst the coverage, particularly the pony racing which is such a good breeding ground for young jockeys these days."