Sky Bet Sunday Series: Oli Bell preview

I've been keen to showcase Sunday racing for some time and the fact that Sky Bet, RMG and ITV are doing it this summer is wonderful. It’s going to look and feel different for the viewers – we want everyone to enjoy it, families to sit down and watch the wonderful action together on a Sunday afternoon. There are incentives too - £600,000 in prize-money (up from £150,000) is on offer across the meetings at Musselburgh, Haydock and Sandown.

Any owner of a horse who wins at each and every fixture of the series will be entitled to a £100,000 bonus, with the money split if more than one manages to achieve it. There's a £100,000 bonus for any jockey who rides seven winners across the three days too. I’m aware for valets and stable staff it might not be wildly convenient to be racing later on a Sunday but we’re trying something different and the prize for best-turned-out horse will be increased to £250 and there’s a £10,000 bonus for stable staff in addition. The whole programme – the whole series – is about inclusion. We’ll cover some really heart-warming and lovely stories and break down the sport for a new audience with certain behind-the-scenes features. But we’re not ignoring the racing fans either – there’s some very high level analysis involved too in terms of previewing races with sectional times, tactics and much more. Timeform masterclasses and star ratings will help the viewer gain more understanding of previewing and assessing a race.

