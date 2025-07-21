Sporting Life Racing Club: The week head

All you need to do is head to this page and opt-in once you are logged in to your Sporting Life Plus account!

The four horses running for us in 2025 are Musical Touch and Far Ahead, who have both already won this season, plus the two-year-olds Boy Named Sioux and Sporting Light.

And it's that pair who are in action on Wednesday. The former makes his third career start in the Download The Raceday Ready App Restricted Maiden Stakes, while after finishing third on handicap debut at Haydock last time, Sporting Light steps up to seven furlongs in the nursery at 3.00

Sign up now to join the Club and be eligible to apply for future owners' badges and attend our next stable visit which is on Sunday August 10th.