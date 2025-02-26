Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 4 'Matter of Fact in the Ryanair?'

Ben Linfoot is the host as he talks with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss the Thursday features on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

The panel discuss the competitive nature of the Ryanair Chase and the various contenders this year before declaring whether they are for or against Teahupoo at around even money in the Stayers' Hurdle.

The team then chat about a bunch of horses that have recently appeared 'On The Radar' for any race over the four days at Prestbury Park, with more handicappers added to shortlists in the week the weights were revealed.

Firm bets are saved for the final section - 'From The Pot' - where any of the panel can dip into a mythical 20pts that are to be spread over the five-week mini series.

With 10pts left to play with after Episode 1 , Episode 2 , and Episode 3, the team have bets in the Stayers' Hurdle and the Ultima Handicap Chase at the end of the show.

You can listen to the fourth episode of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast here .



