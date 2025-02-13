Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 2 'No ordinary selection at Cheltenham'

Ben Linfoot is the host as he chats with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss the Champion Hurdle.

The talents of Constitution Hill, State Man, Brighterdaysahead and Lossiemouth - and the likelihood of the mares turning up - are debated before a couple of each-way fancies are put forward.

The panel then discuss a bunch of horses that have recently appeared 'On The Radar' for any race over the four days at Prestbury Park, with the Arkle picture, an Albert Bartlett possible and a Martin Pipe eyecatcher all mentioned.

Firm bets are saved for the final section - 'From The Pot' - where any of the panel can dip into a mythical 20pts that are to be spread over the five-week mini series.

With 18pts left to play with after Episode 1, the team have a 2pt win bet in a Cheltenham handicap and a 1pt e.w. selection in the Champion Hurdle itself.

You can listen to the second episode of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast here.

