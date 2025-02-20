Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 3 'Jonbon chat and horses on the radar'

Ben Linfoot is the host as he talks with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss the Champion Chase.

'How solid is Jonbon?' is the first question posed as the panel discuss Nicky Henderson's odds-on favourite before the Willie Mullins team and the rest of the Irish challenge are considered.

The team then discuss a bunch of horses that have recently appeared 'On The Radar' for any race over the four days at Prestbury Park, with a handful of handicappers mentioned in the week that the entries have been revealed.

Firm bets are saved for the final section - 'From The Pot' - where any of the panel can dip into a mythical 20pts that are to be spread over the five-week mini series.

With 14pts left to play with after Episode 1 and Episode 2, the team have bets in the Cross Country and the Gold Cup at the end of the show.