Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast | Episode 3 'Jonbon chat and horses on the radar'

Listen to episode three of our Cheltenham Festival podcast 'Festival Focus' here as the team concentrate on the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase.
Ben Linfoot is the host as he talks with top pundit Martin Dixon from Racing TV, David Massey from the Punting Pointers tipping team and our own Value Bet tipster Matt Brocklebank as the quartet discuss the Champion Chase.
'How solid is Jonbon?' is the first question posed as the panel discuss Nicky Henderson's odds-on favourite before the Willie Mullins team and the rest of the Irish challenge are considered.
The team then discuss a bunch of horses that have recently appeared 'On The Radar' for any race over the four days at Prestbury Park, with a handful of handicappers mentioned in the week that the entries have been revealed.
Firm bets are saved for the final section - 'From The Pot' - where any of the panel can dip into a mythical 20pts that are to be spread over the five-week mini series.
With 14pts left to play with after Episode 1 and Episode 2, the team have bets in the Cross Country and the Gold Cup at the end of the show.
You can listen to the third episode of the Sporting Life Festival Focus Podcast here.
Festival Focus Podcast Schedule:
- Thursday Feb 6 – Gold Cup
- Thursday Feb 13 – Champion Hurdle
- Thursday Feb 20 – Champion Chase
- Thursday Feb 27 – Ryanair/Stayers’ Hurdle
- Thursday March 6 – Festival Fever
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.