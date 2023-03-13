Check out the team's Sporting Life Arkle selections, plus the Timeform stats and how the day one Festival race might pan out.
EL FABIOLO and Jonbon (won) were separated by only a neck in a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Aintree last spring. The former's comfortable defeat of Banbridge at Leopardstown last month is narrowly the best piece of 2m novice chase form this season so he's taken to edge out Nicky Henderson's charge this time. Saint Roi gets the vote for third.
Pace Forecast: Even
Specific Pace Hint: The forecast constant pace should still benefit JONBON more than SAINT ROI.
Individual Price Hint : EL FABIOLO traded at least twice his starting Betfair SP when winning last time out.
Timeform highlight the key trends to keep in mind for the Sporting Life Arkle at the Cheltenham Festival.
Nicky Henderson - Jonbon
“We’re looking at Warwick as a good wake up call for him, he’ll be sharper for it. He had a good blow and while he looked fantastically well, he looked ready to go to the show ring – not the racecourse – and I think he just needed it more than he anticipated it.
“It wasn’t pretty to watch. He did jump very well and eventually he quickened up and he’s done it nicely – as he ought to have done to be fair, as he should have beaten that horse (Calico) comfortably. They’ll go a good gallop in the Arkle and that should suit him. That’s why I was keen for him to get a lead (at Warwick). He’s up there with my other Arkle winners. I know Constitution Hill beat him quite a long way, but other than that he’s been very good.”
Willie Mullins - El Fabiolo, Dysart Dynamo, Ha D'or, Saint Roi
"El Fabiolo did everything right (at Leopardstown) and his run against Jonbon last year puts him right in the picture, I think. It was only his second run for us and Jonbon was in his own backyard, whereas we had to travel over to England, so he goes there with a huge chance.
"Dysart Dynamo will probably be at the head of affairs here and will set a strong gallop, as he did in last year's Sky Bet Supreme. I think he races much better over fences as he has more respect for them than he had over hurdles and I doubt Jonbon will take him on as he did last year. We'd give this horse a real chance.
"Saint Roi will have his chance on this rain-softened ground. He will be doing his best work at the end, especially if the ones in front gets their fractions wrong and go too fast. Ha D'or is probably more a social runner here than anything else and I'll be happy to see him put in a safe round of jumping."
