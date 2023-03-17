Major fancy in Midlands Nash

The traditional Cheltenham hangover that is the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter looks a good renewal with Iwilldoit leading the charge following his Classic Chase win at Warwick in January.

That form has been working out well with Saturday’s rival Guetapan Collonges, fourth at Warwick, winning at Uttoxeter subsequently, while Mr Incredible, who finished between the pair, was third in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham.

The problem with Iwilldoit is that he’s up another 8lb to 155 and he has to slog 12 stone around here, so I’d rather back a proven stayer from a light weight in MAJOR DUNDEE at 14/1.

Alan King had a disappointing Cheltenham Festival after Edwardstone flopped in the Champion Chase, but he can gain a boost with this horse who remains a lightly-raced and unexposed staying chaser.

The eight-year-old was a really good third to Win My Wings in the Scottish National last April on what was just his fourth chasing start, proving he stayed a marathon trip and hinting he was one to look out for in this sphere at the same time.

King has run him twice over three miles so far this campaign, but he’s just been done for pace on good ground and the handicapper has dropped him 3lb to 129 – lb below what he ran off in the Scottish National.

Back up in trip to 4m2f this weekend, with the soft ground at Uttoxeter looking ideal, he looks in a good spot for a bold challenge and 20/1 underestimates his chance.

The Verdict: Back Major Dundee at Uttoxeter