Ben Linfoot has three bets for Saturday afternoon's action at Kempton and Uttoxeter and he thinks in-form Dan Skelton can strike again.
1pt win Quid Pro Quo in 1.30 Kempton at 9/1 (General)
1pt win Yorksea in 2.05 Kempton at 6/1 (bet365, Sky Bet)
1pt win Major Dundee in 3.00 Uttoxeter at 20/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair Sportsbook)
The traditional Cheltenham hangover that is the Boulton Group Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter looks a good renewal with Iwilldoit leading the charge following his Classic Chase win at Warwick in January.
That form has been working out well with Saturday’s rival Guetapan Collonges, fourth at Warwick, winning at Uttoxeter subsequently, while Mr Incredible, who finished between the pair, was third in the Kim Muir at Cheltenham.
The problem with Iwilldoit is that he’s up another 8lb to 155 and he has to slog 12 stone around here, so I’d rather back a proven stayer from a light weight in MAJOR DUNDEE at 14/1.
Alan King had a disappointing Cheltenham Festival after Edwardstone flopped in the Champion Chase, but he can gain a boost with this horse who remains a lightly-raced and unexposed staying chaser.
The eight-year-old was a really good third to Win My Wings in the Scottish National last April on what was just his fourth chasing start, proving he stayed a marathon trip and hinting he was one to look out for in this sphere at the same time.
King has run him twice over three miles so far this campaign, but he’s just been done for pace on good ground and the handicapper has dropped him 3lb to 129 – lb below what he ran off in the Scottish National.
Back up in trip to 4m2f this weekend, with the soft ground at Uttoxeter looking ideal, he looks in a good spot for a bold challenge and 20/1 underestimates his chance.
The Verdict: Back Major Dundee at Uttoxeter
Over at Kempton QUID PRO QUO appeals at 9/1 in the Virgin Bet Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase for the in-form Dan Skelton and JP McManus.
This son of Beat Hollow had some good novice hurdling form to his name after wide-margin wins at Warwick and Newton Abbot and plenty was expected on his fencing debut at Haydock in February where he was sent off a very solid 9/2.
A mistake at the second knocked his momentum early and he was eventually pulled up, but Skelton is going again over fences a month later and the perseverance looks significant as he’d be interesting in a handicap hurdle off 126.
Skelton is four from 16 in novice handicap chases at Kempton and jockey Fergus Gregory is two from four for the Warwickshire trainer, while the horses dominating the market have already been hit by the handicapper.
Quid Pro Quo remains lightly-raced and unexposed and he might just burst into life over fences on Saturday.
The Verdict: Back Quid Pro Quo in the 1.30 Kempton
Finally, YORKSEA looks likely to appreciate stepping up in trip in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle over 2m5f in the 2.05.
Gary Moore’s five-year-old ran a huge race in the Betfair Hurdle over two miles considering he was taken off his feet in the early stages, powering his way through for fourth from off the pace in a race dominated by the front-running Aucunrisque.
Runner-up Filey Bay did his bit for the form when third in the County Hurdle at Cheltenham on Friday and Yorksea was beaten far enough at Newbury to escape the handicapper’s attention.
There looks to be plenty of pace on here with Outlaw Peter, The Bomber Liston, Pull Again Green and Lady Adare in the field and they should set things up nicely for a closer like Yorksea.
This is an easier race than the Betfair Hurdle and the general 6/1 looks fair.
The Verdict: Back Yorksea now he steps up in trip
Preview posted at 1610 GMT on 17/03/2023
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org