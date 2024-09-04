Southwell offer free entry for City Of Troy Breeders’ Cup gallop

Aidan O’Brien had long mooted a trip to the Nottinghamshire track to test his Breeders’ Cup Classic aspirant on a synthetic surface before the anticipated climax of his career at Del Mar.

The impressive Juddmonte International Stakes winner will enjoy an away day to the Rolleston venue on September 20, where O’Brien hopes to replicate conditions his Group One star will face in California.

American starting stalls and a crack team of stablemates will join City Of Troy at Southwell as he is put through his paces ahead of his trans-Atlantic assignment, with Ballydoyle also suggesting they would be happy for the racing public to come along and witness what could be the Justify colt’s final action on UK soil.

Mark Clayton, executive director at Southwell, has now confirmed the racecourse is planning on opening the gates for the masses, who will need to register for a free ticket to the event once arrangements for the gallop have been finalised.

He said: “We have decided that on September 20, everybody will be welcome to come and watch City Of Troy.

“We haven’t got the times yet of when he will gallop, but once we have that, we will release a statement with the relevant information.

“All of the public are welcome for free, they will just need to pre-register on our website.

“That is not live yet and until that is confirmed, we won’t be accepting bookings, but we are expecting arrangements to be confirmed ASAP, then it will go live on our website. We will look after everybody and what an occasion it will be for us.”