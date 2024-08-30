Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks forward to the weekend's action in her latest blog.

Taking Tam in Atalanta There is a busy weekend of racing to savour with two Premier fixtures, plus a decent card at Beverley. Let’s have a spin through some of the races and see what we can dig out. Kicking off at Sandown where their card features two Group 3 contests. The first of those is the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes for fillies and mares over a mile. There’s a clear favourite here with the sponsors who go 11/10 about Tamfana who is trained by David Menuisier and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy. She deserves her position at the head of the market after respectable runs in Group 1 company on her last three outings. Those high level runs came in the 1000 Guineas, French 1000 Guineas, and most recently against the males in the Grand Prix de Paris over a mile and a half. She drops right back to this mile trip, which should suit but the only thing she wouldn’t want is for Sandown’s ground to dry out too much. As a three year old she gets a 6lb weight for age allowance though and that can often tip things in the favour of the Classic generation in this race. She’s overdue a win and this looks a good chance for her to achieve that (with the ground caveat). Amongst the opposition is one of the best bred horses in training. Doha is a daughter of a champion in Sea The Stars, out of a champion in Treve. So, plenty to live up to, and like many offspring of champions they are rarely as good as the parents. Although to be fair that’s an exceptionally high bar. She’s 6/1 second favourite. Doom’s dam, Dank, won this in 2012 as a three year old and she was a slow burner, but her daughter is only just starting to catch fire at the age of four. She’s 7/1 to get a first Group win on the board on Saturday and having seen her at Ascot a couple of times this season, I think she’ll only just be strengthening into her frame this year. As a Listed winner last season, she has already enhanced her value for breeding, so her trainer William Haggas must feel she’s capable of better still. I’m going to take a chance that she takes the next step up the ladder here.

"The race revolves around this horse" | Beverley Bullet and Solario Stakes preview and tips

Gold sets Solario standard The second of the Group 3 contests is the Sky Bet Solario Stakes for the two year olds over seven furlongs. Team Gosden has a good record in the race having won it six times (equal to Sir Henry Cecil) albeit one of those has come for the current training partnership of John and Thady. They send out 6/4 favourite Field Of Gold, who will be bidding to emulate the likes of Raven’s Pass, (his sire) Kingman and Too Darn Hot in winning this for the stable. Field Of Gold was the victim of his own inexperience on debut at Doncaster before improving to win at Newmarket last time out. Royal Playwright is another blue blood, out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen, and he won on debut at Salisbury for Andrew Balding. He’s a 5/2 shot. Matauri Bay is another leading contender having won at Leicester on debut for Ralph Beckett, and this colt is a full brother to a Breeders’ Cup winner in Aunt Pearl. He’s at 4/1. It looks like a red hot renewal of this Group 3 but I’m going to side with Field Of Gold for a stable with a superb record in this.