Sky Sports Racing's Alex Hammond looks forward to the weekend's action in her latest blog.
There is a busy weekend of racing to savour with two Premier fixtures, plus a decent card at Beverley. Let’s have a spin through some of the races and see what we can dig out.
Kicking off at Sandown where their card features two Group 3 contests. The first of those is the Sky Bet Atalanta Stakes for fillies and mares over a mile. There’s a clear favourite here with the sponsors who go 11/10 about Tamfana who is trained by David Menuisier and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy. She deserves her position at the head of the market after respectable runs in Group 1 company on her last three outings. Those high level runs came in the 1000 Guineas, French 1000 Guineas, and most recently against the males in the Grand Prix de Paris over a mile and a half. She drops right back to this mile trip, which should suit but the only thing she wouldn’t want is for Sandown’s ground to dry out too much. As a three year old she gets a 6lb weight for age allowance though and that can often tip things in the favour of the Classic generation in this race. She’s overdue a win and this looks a good chance for her to achieve that (with the ground caveat).
Amongst the opposition is one of the best bred horses in training. Doha is a daughter of a champion in Sea The Stars, out of a champion in Treve. So, plenty to live up to, and like many offspring of champions they are rarely as good as the parents. Although to be fair that’s an exceptionally high bar. She’s 6/1 second favourite.
Doom’s dam, Dank, won this in 2012 as a three year old and she was a slow burner, but her daughter is only just starting to catch fire at the age of four. She’s 7/1 to get a first Group win on the board on Saturday and having seen her at Ascot a couple of times this season, I think she’ll only just be strengthening into her frame this year. As a Listed winner last season, she has already enhanced her value for breeding, so her trainer William Haggas must feel she’s capable of better still. I’m going to take a chance that she takes the next step up the ladder here.
The second of the Group 3 contests is the Sky Bet Solario Stakes for the two year olds over seven furlongs. Team Gosden has a good record in the race having won it six times (equal to Sir Henry Cecil) albeit one of those has come for the current training partnership of John and Thady. They send out 6/4 favourite Field Of Gold, who will be bidding to emulate the likes of Raven’s Pass, (his sire) Kingman and Too Darn Hot in winning this for the stable. Field Of Gold was the victim of his own inexperience on debut at Doncaster before improving to win at Newmarket last time out.
Royal Playwright is another blue blood, out of Juddmonte International winner Arabian Queen, and he won on debut at Salisbury for Andrew Balding. He’s a 5/2 shot.
Matauri Bay is another leading contender having won at Leicester on debut for Ralph Beckett, and this colt is a full brother to a Breeders’ Cup winner in Aunt Pearl. He’s at 4/1.
It looks like a red hot renewal of this Group 3 but I’m going to side with Field Of Gold for a stable with a superb record in this.
In the opening race, the Sky Bet Extra Places Every Day Handicap, the sponsors are offering money back as cash if you’re second or third. It’s a wide open race with co-favourites of three at 9/2. That takes in Spanish Blaze, Waiting All Night, and Lyndon B. I was with Spanish Blaze at Newbury last time out and he ran a creditable race to finish fifth. A return to Sandown will do him no harm as his record here reads 1-1-2 over this course and distance and this is a drop in class. As a three year old her gets a 5lb weight for age allowance and I hope that swings things in his favour.
Chester hosts the other Premier fixture with the feature on the Roodee the Virgin Bet Chester Stakes, a listed race over an extended mile and three quarters. Willie Mullins is responsible for the 9/4 favourite in this in the shape of 2023 Ebor winner Absurde. He was given a superb Dettori ride to win at York last year and subsequently shaped well in the Melbourne Cup. He’s a classy dual purpose performer.
Caius Chorister is likely to suit this track as it may help her settle if she’s on the turn. This is a drop in grade for her. She’s 11/4 second favourite.
It could be worth taking a chance on Fairbanks for Andrew Balding as the trainer has a superb record in this race and has a remarkable 21% strike rate at this track, with a level stakes profit of well over £100 to a £1 level stake. Things didn’t pan out in the favour of Fairbanks in the Ebor last week, but his form was good before that in hot handicaps. He appeals at 10/1 with Sky Bet.
At Beverley, the William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes is the feature over the flying five furlongs. There are no runners from the Clive Cox yard so he’s giving everyone else a chance having won the last three renewals. Mick Channon won this with a three year old back in 2010, and his son Jack has a chance this time round with Staincliff, who also represents that age group in this Listed contest. The weight allowances she gets for her age and sex will aid her cause, as will her draw in 2. She is significantly less experienced than the former Channon winner but is progressing and hopefully will acquit herself well. At 11/2 with Sky Bet she’ll do for me.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.