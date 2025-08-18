Sky Bet York Ebor Festival preview: Trainers on their big hopes

We asked top trainers and members of the media for the horses they're looking forward to running and seeing at York this week.

KARL BURKE I'm looking forward to ALMOSH'HER in the Sky Bet Ebor. I think he’s a very well-handicapped horse, he’s been gelded since Ascot and is working really well. As long as he gets into a nice rhythm and doesn’t run too keen too early on, then I think he’ll run a huge race. He has an entry in the Melbourne Cup and if he performs as well as is hoped, he could well end up going out there. Another stayer I’m looking forward to running is AL QAREEM in the Weatherbys Lonsdale Cup. He’s in great form, it will be a tough race but it will be interesting to see how he copes with two miles again. He’s won over it on heavy ground and I’m sure he gets it but this will be a step up in class and it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

ED CHAMBERLIN I like SEE THE FIRE in the Juddmonte International. The front two from the Eclipse will get all the attention and take up a big chunk of the market too. Danon Decile from Japan is very good too but I think Andrew Balding’s filly is rock solid and ran better than the result suggested in the Nassau where she was left behind at the start and that torrential downpour didn’t help her either. She was dynamite in the Middleton at the Dante Meeting here and I think she’ll run really well back on quick ground again this week. The other one I like is SAYIDAH DARIYAN in the Nunthorpe. She was very good at the track last time and I think she might be even better than No Half Measures who won the July Cup for the same stable. That’s the vibe I’m getting and I think she could run very well.

CHRIS DIXON Looking away from the obvious horses in the Group Races I like REMMOOZ who’s due to run in the Clipper Handicap on Thursday. I think he’s a really good prospect. He has a progressive profile, a good strike-rate and I think he has the potential to end up a little better than a handicapper down the line. He did have one go in a Group Three and it didn't really pan out for him on that occasion but on another day I think he might be up to that grade. Back into a handicap at York last time he managed to win, not by far, but beat a solid enough horse in Sisyphean and I felt he was idling in front that day. I thought he had plenty in the locker and, given a lead for a little longer, you might see him to better advantage. If he gets a decent draw I think he’s still well handicapped. He's progressive and for all it’s a tough race to win, I believe he as a little up his sleeve and should be going very well.

TIM EASTERBY I'm looking forward to ARGENTINE TANGO in the Sky Bet Lowther. I was delighted with her run at Goodwood, she's a homebred with loads of natural ability and it feels like she's still improving. DAYDREAMA is a lovely horse who won at Pontefract and then under a penalty at Carlisle. He was in both nurseries and runs over the seven furlong on Thursday with the ground on the quick side. He's in great form and I think he'll run a great race. I have to tip my hat to COPPER KNIGHT too who has been a remarkable horse for us, he's ten now and runs in the opener on day one.

The remarkable Copper Knight

RICHARD FAHEY I’m really looking forward to running UTMOST RESPECT in the six furlong nursery on day one. I wouldn’t want the ground too quick for him but I think he has a big chance as he's a colt we really like. I think LADY IMAN is a very interesting runner in the Nunthorpe for Ger Lyons They’re doing what we attempted to with The Platinum Queen and I think this filly looks to have a better mind and is more straightforward than our filly was. I think she’ll go very close.

ALEX HAMMOND My first one is REMMOOZ in the Clipper. I’m looking forward to seeing him run for Owen Burrows. He's a progressive three-year-old. His only defeat so far came in the Jersey at Royal Ascot and he appreciated the step up to a mile over this course-and-distance last time out. I hope he can run well en route to bigger things On Saturday in the now Group One Sky Bet City Of York Stakes I’m with ROSALLION. It will be exciting for British racing fans to see him in this newly upgraded race. He’s been re-routed here from Deauville and if fit and firing I don’t expect seven furlongs to be a problem for him.

SEAN QUINN The big hope would be JM JUNGLE in the Coolmore Wootton Bassett Nunthorpe on Friday. It looks a very, very open race this year with no real stand-out performer in the five furlong division as of yet. This horse fully deserves to take his chance after winning at Goodwood last time out in Group Two company. He’s come out of it well, did his last piece of work last week and we were pleased with that so fingers crossed he gets there in the form he's in at the moment and I'd hope he'll run well. On the same day NIGHT WOLF has an entry in the British Stallion Studs EBF Convivial Maiden. He's a well-bred horse who has been doing things nicely at home. He shows John and I he could be a horse with a good engine and I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on. He’ll make a very nice horse next year as a three-year-old.