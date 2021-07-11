Horse racing analysis: Haydock course guide and key statistics

With the Sky Bet Sunday Series beginning at the end of the month we're building up to the new initiative with a guide to the courses involved - continuing with Haydock.
Left handed, flat. Oval-shaped, about thirteen furlongs round, with a run-in of four and a half furlongs which rises slightly throughout. Runners in races of seven furlongs and further tend to stick towards the far rail in the straight, though often switch nearer the stand side when the ground is testing. Sprints take place on the straight six-furlong course, with runners usually racing down the centre of the track.
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 50 rides)
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 50 runners)
Sorted by strike rate in the last five years (minimum 30 runners)
Despite a long straight at Haydock which gives patiently-ridden horses more time to manoeuvre for position, it remains a significant advantage to race handily.
On the round course – races at seven furlongs or further – front-runners have a strike rate of 18.26%. Those who race prominently, just behind the leaders, also fare well at Haydock, operating at a 12.65% strike rate, but there is a steady decline in performance for those ridden with more restraint. Horses who race in mid-field have a strike rate of 11.07%, while runners held up towards the rear (9.99%) or last of all (8.14%) have fared worse still.
However, like at most courses in Britain, it’s worth pointing out that the state of the going can have a significant impact on what is the most effective running style. For example, front-runners on the round course at Haydock have a strike rate of 23.19% on going described by Timeform as ‘good to firm’, but this strike rate drops to just 11.11% on ‘good to soft’.
Haydock plays host to a trio of high-class sprint contests during the season, namely the Temple Stakes and Sandy Lane Stakes, both Group 2 events held in late-May, and the Group 1 Sprint Cup staged in September. The brilliant Battaash produced the best performance at Haydock in recent years when winning the 2019 edition of the Temple, earning a Timeform rating of 132 for his impressive two-and-a-half-length victory.
Harry Angel is another star sprinter to have strutted his stuff at Haydock in recent seasons, running to a high level when winning both the Sandy Lane (129) and Sprint Cup (131) in 2017, while Lord North put up the best effort on the round course in recent seasons. He achieved a Timeform rating of 124 when winning last year’s Brigadier Gerard Stakes, a Group 3 which was relocated from Sandown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
