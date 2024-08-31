Sky Bet Solario Stakes analysis | ‘He makes little appeal for the Guineas’

A quiet Saturday was made all the more pleasant for a cracking little renewal of the Group 3 Sky Bet Solario Stakes at Sandown.

FIELD OF GOLD justified favouritism in pleasing style for John & Thady Gosden, a rare big-race win for the Clarehaven team in what has been a relatively subdued 2024 campaign.

Kieran Shoemark bounced out well on the grey son of Kingman and settled for a second-tier sit behind the leaders, Royal Playwright and Tiger Mask, who took the field along.

Still a little keen in their slipstream, Field Of Gold soon raced more efficiently and was noticeably travelling well at the two-furlong pole. As Royal Playwright and Tiger Mask lugged to the rail, Shoemark soon pushed his mount into the lead which he was not to relinquish.

The response was good and he put the race to bed quickly, Matauri Bay’s late surge into a three-quarter-length second perhaps masking the dominance of the winner a little.

Field Of Gold was having his third run, as opposed to the second and third home who were having just the second starts of their careers, and that experience told, with both Matauri Bay and Royal Playwright likely to benefit for running in this grade.