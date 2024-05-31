Sporting Life
Chris Hayes celebrates
Chris Hayes celebrates

Sky Bet punter wins over £26,000 from £7 stake on Oaks day

By Sporting Life
17:00 · FRI May 31, 2024

One lucky Sky Bet punter was celebrating a £26,000 win from just a £7 stake following Ezeliya's Oaks victory on Friday.

From the 50p each-way six-folds placed across Friday's seven selections, only Hamish came up short, having to settle for second to Luxembourg in the Coronation Cup, with Two Tempting the biggest-priced winner having been backed at 33/1 (R4 applied).

Teej A, backed at 4/1, got the ball rolling with victory in the opening Woodcote Stakes at Epsom and by the time of the Oaks at 4.30 the punter was looking at a significant sum if Ezeliya took top spot in the Oaks.

The daughter of Dubawi duly delivered the goods under Chris Hayes, winning by three lengths from Dance Sequence.

Had Hamish won earlier on the Epsom card, the bet would have produced winnings close to £200,000.

Bet type: 50p each-way six-folds

Total stake: £7

Winnings: £26,575.59p

Selections

  1. Ezeliya (9/2) 16.30 Epsom WON
  2. Two Tempting (33/1) 14.35 Epsom (10p R4) WON
  3. Jacquelina (6/4) 14.25 Chepstow WON
  4. Hamish (13/2) 15.10 Epsom PLACED
  5. Bolster (9/2) 15.45 Epsom WON
  6. Teej A (4/1) 14.00 Epsom WON
  7. Connies Rose (7/2) 15.00 Chepstow WON

