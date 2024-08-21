Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes report and replay: Los Angeles strikes

He was a neck behind Los Angeles, who was shouldering a five pounds penalty for his Group One win. last time,. He was cut to 5/2 for the Betfred St Leger by Betfair and Paddy Power. Sky Bet left him unchanged at 7/2.

King's Gambit fleetingly looked a threat as he challenged on the outside, despite an awkward head carriage, but his run flattened out and it allowed the winner's stablemate Illinois to stay on again to grab second.

35 minutes after The Lion In Winter had landed the Acomb to shoot to the head of the market for next year's Betfred 2000 Guineas and Derby, the Irish Derby hero produced another gritty display to justify the decision to supplement him into Wednesday's Group Two contest.

Aidan O'Brien was in no rush to confirm Doncaster to be the plan for the winner, who was the first horse to carry the penalty to victory in this race since Belmez 34 years ago.

“The lads will make that decision but the second horse obviously does stay very well and a mile and six is probably what he wants to be seen at his best whereas Ryan’s horse can do either," he argued.

“He could go up in trip, he has plenty of class, he was there with a penalty today and they didn’t go over-fast in the middle of the race so he can either go back for an Irish Champion Stakes and finish in the first four and go on to the Arc or he can got to the Leger with the others.

“It’s up to the lads to decide. We know the horse who won at Goodwood (Jan Brueghel) gets the trip very well, Illinois will probably get it very well and Los Angles will probably get it as well but he has the option of coming back.

“He’s a massive, big, handsome, powerful horse. He's very straightforward and he has options, it depends on what the lads want to do.”

Ryan Moore too feels there's no rush to go up in trip with Los Angeles, telling ITV Racing: “He’s a good horse who has done very little wrong in his career, he’s only been beaten in the Derby, he doesn’t do a lot in front but he’s a good horse.

“I don’t think he needs to go any further, he’ll probably get further but doesn’t have to. I was always happy today.”