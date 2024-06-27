Sky Bet Ebor a possible target for Royal Ascot winner Crystal Black

The six-year-old lined up in Friday’s Duke of Edinburgh Stakes chasing a fourth consecutive victory for trainer Gerard Keane, with his son and four-time champion jockey Colin in the saddle.

An impressive victory for Crystal Black not only sealed a popular family success but also sparked scenes of wild celebration in the Ascot winner’s enclosure – and Keane senior admits he is still coming back down to earth almost a week on.

“It was great to get it, it was just unbelievable,” he said.

“We had a good party in the lads’ hotel that night and they came down here to the local pub last Sunday and we had another good party, so we’ve had a good time of it! It’s a once in a lifetime job probably.

“The horse came out of the race well, he came home that night and he’s in great nick. We won’t put a saddle on him until next Monday.”