There was to be no fairytale ending to Sir Michael Stoute’s glittering career at Nottingham on Wednesday, with Wanderlust – expected to be the final runner for one of the greatest trainers the sport has ever known – finishing last.

Stoute, 78, announced in early September that he would bring the curtain down at the end of the 2024 Flat season, which officially concludes at Doncaster on Saturday. With the master of Freemason Lodge having made no further entries for the rest of the week, all eyes were on Wanderlust as she headed to post for the Goodbye For 2024 From Nottingham Racecourse Handicap. However, it was clear from an early stage the 9-4 favourite was struggling, with Richard Kingscote having to get to work long before the home turn. She weakened further in the home straight and passed the post last of the 12 runners.

Horse Racing Podcast: From LA to Doncaster