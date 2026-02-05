Sir Gino has encountered complications as he tries to recover from pelvic injury

Nicky Henderson has revealed Sir Gino has encountered further complications unrelated to the fractured pelvis he suffered in last month's Unibet Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Owned by Joe and Marie Donnelly, Sir Gino has developed an infection while recovering from the fracture and it looks a crucial period for the six-year-old. Henderson said on the Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "I'd be wrong to say we were sailing," said Henderson. "The actual fracture itself is not an issue - the pelvis, they're happy with that. But having said that, we do have complications and he's still up in Worcestershire so we're desperately trying to get him back home to his owner. "Somehow, we're back on top of the same issue from last year (ligament infection in hind leg) which is a big worry. It's got no relation to what happened at Cheltenham at all. "So I'm hoping in the next 24 hours - our vets are having to go up there on a daily basis to get the right treatment into him. We've got to get them working on it and get on top of it."

Lulamba all set for Newbury Meanwhile, Henderson has revealed his thinking behind running Lulamba in the Game Spirit Chase. Lulamba also had an entry in Saturday's Kingmaker Novices' Chase at Warwick but on Thursday morning was confirmed among a final field of seven for the William Hill-backed Grade 2 contest at Newbury, a race won by Sprinter Sacre and Altior for the Seven Barrows stable in the past. Lulamba is the odds-on favourite to win the two-mile feature and rubber-stamp his credentials for next month's Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase at Cheltenham, for which the five-year-old heads the antepost market at a general 6/4. Henderson, who opted against declaring Jango Baie for the Denman Chase on the same card on account of the testing conditions, said on Thursday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: "We've every intention of running, we want to and that is the plan. I'd just put a little caveat in just in case it became treacherous ground and if we figured we'd do more harm than good. "The good thing really is that we need some experience, he doesn't need to race but he's a horse that gets very fresh and it certainly won't do any harm. It's just a bit more jumping practice really, mainly because in his first run at Exeter they only just six fences I think it was, because of low sun. Then he was very good around Sandown to be fair, I'd like him to just go and do it once more in public and before the Arkle.

