Sir Gino remains in Donnington Grove Equine Hospital

The talented son of It's Gino had looked one of Britain's brightest prospects at next month's Cheltenham Festival prior to the hind leg wound which initially ruled him out of the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, and ultimately the entire campaign.

What had seemed only a minor issue quickly developed into an infection that reached the ligaments in the five-year-old's leg, and the problem has required specialist treatment.

Sir Gino has been visited by Henderson and his wife Sophie, with the trainer saying on X: “Sophie and I went to see Sir Gino yesterday afternoon and he seemed very pleased to see us, mainly due to the carrots.

"But I have to say he was very bright and comfortable.

“To be fair the situation has not changed at all but that is essentially good news.

“We obviously hope this can be maintained over the next week or so. The veterinary team plan to scan him again tomorrow which will of course be interesting.

“He was allowed to take a few steps and he was definitely sound which is always encouraging.”