Sir Gino remains in Donnington Grove Equine Hospital

Nicky Henderson has issued an update regarding Sir Gino who remains at Donnington Grove Equine Hospital due to a leg infection that means he will miss the remainder of the season.
The talented son of It's Gino had looked one of Britain's brightest prospects at next month's Cheltenham Festival prior to the hind leg wound which initially ruled him out of the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, and ultimately the entire campaign.
What had seemed only a minor issue quickly developed into an infection that reached the ligaments in the five-year-old's leg, and the problem has required specialist treatment.
Sir Gino has been visited by Henderson and his wife Sophie, with the trainer saying on X: “Sophie and I went to see Sir Gino yesterday afternoon and he seemed very pleased to see us, mainly due to the carrots.
"But I have to say he was very bright and comfortable.
“To be fair the situation has not changed at all but that is essentially good news.
“We obviously hope this can be maintained over the next week or so. The veterinary team plan to scan him again tomorrow which will of course be interesting.
“He was allowed to take a few steps and he was definitely sound which is always encouraging.”
More from Sporting Life
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.