Sir Gino 3/1 for Champion Hurdle after Fighting Fifth win

Sir Gino maintained his unbeaten record over hurdles with a stylish victory in the BetMGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.
Re-routed from a prospective chasing career following the injury setback sustained by stablemate Constitution Hill, Nicky Henderson’s charge was keen through the race but went to the front on the bridle two out.
By that time fellow 6/5 joint-favourite Mystical Power was a spent force having been ridden along before the home straight.
The only question was what would the winner find after the last under Nico De Boinville and the answer was plenty, the four-year-old bounding eight lengths clear of the race-fit Lump Sum in second.
Betfair and Paddy Power now make Sir Gino 3/1 second favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle. Sky Bet go 10/3. Lossiemouth is 9/4 favourite with all three firms.
Henderson said: “I think the first reaction is relief. We’ve not pretended we didn’t believe he was very good and he looked it there. It throws the conundrum at us what to do next. The idea was to have gone chasing and if you see this horse jump a fence he is absolutely breathtaking. There is lots of water to go under the bridge. It doesn’t matter what other horses are doing. Joe (Donnelly) is in the lucky seat as he has got State Man as well. We don’t have to decide here and now, but it does look as if he is coming into that hurdles game.
“Does he really need to jump fences this season. It is a difficult decision. We do seriously think he is special. You think of the Sprinter Sacre’s and the Altior’s nothing but a really dominant display is going to satisfy everybody. That did exactly that and that is where the relief is as he is as good as we thought he was.
“Things have been testing, but everybody can now look at that gallop where Constitution Hill did badly need it. In a funny way it has probably worked out for the better as then when he was lame we then ducked the novice chase with this fella and went there with Gino.
“I’ve now got another three weeks to play with Constitution Hill. It could easily be for somebody being nice to me and saying Henderson you are getting it all wrong I’ll sort it out for you!
“They are very good (the chances of seeing Constitution Hill on Boxing Day). Maybe we will stuff this lad straight into the Wayward Lad and you will see them both!
“You have got to say watching this today you might be more inclined to stay over hurdles and leave chasing for next season, but let's see. He is a very good jumper no matter what you put in front of him, a fence or a hurdle. He is very good.
“There are the obvious things (that stand in front of him going for a Champion Hurdle) in Constitution Hill and State Man. I don’t think that is the end of State Man because he was beaten the other day. I don’t think Joe Donnelly will think that is the end of him.
“If we have to run both of them we have to as that is the rule of the jungle. We have to think practically ourselves. If I think Sir Gino can win the Arkle and Constitution Hill the Champion Hurdle and Joe Donnelly thinks State Man can win the Champion Hurdle then we have to do that. It is a nice position to be in and it is a good headache.”
De Boinville was understandably suitably impressed. He said: “First of all I’d like to thank the racecourse for the effort they made with the ground, they got it right so well played. He was fresh enough early doors and he jumped great. He just missed one going down the side, but that was only after I pulled him out wide in fairness. After that he seemed to learn a bit.
“He pinged all of them up the straight and he finished off well. I’ve got really swept up in the atmosphere here, it’s great, I’ve never had a reception like that anywhere else.
“He’s a very talented horse and we’ve always known that. To come and do it like that is impressive. I thought we went a nice even gallop all the way and his only semblance of a mistake was when I pulled him wide, but that was because I didn’t want to get hemmed in down the rail. You could see why we think he’s going to be a chaser, he’s got scope to burn.”
