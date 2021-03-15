Free Cheltenham tips: Simon Holt previews day one of the Festival including the Champion Hurdle

Cheltenham Festival tips: Tuesday, March 16 1pt win Metier in 1.20 Cheltenham at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 2pts win Honeysuckle in 3.05 Cheltenham at 15/8 (General) 1pt win Roksana in 3.40 Cheltenham at 11/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

The Cheltenham Festival begins on Tuesday with an intriguing renewal of the Unibet Champion Hurdle in which HONEYSUCKLE is fancied to extend her unbeaten record to 11 and follow up last year's victory in the Mares Hurdle. Rachael Blackmore's mount appears flawless and was mightily impressive when landing her second Irish Champion Hurdle (2m) last month at Leopardstown where she trounced Abacadabras and Sharjah (runner-up here to Epatante 12 months ago) by ten lengths and nine lengths respectively. Successful over more than two miles in all but three of her outings, Honeysuckle will be helped by what looks likely to be a strong pace with Not So Sleepy, Goshen and possibly Silver Streak set to force matters at various stages, and the ground conditions should be suitably soft enough for her on the opening day over this minimum trip.

Honeysuckle warming up for the Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham

Moreover, the 7lb mares allowance looks a huge advantage, as it was for Epatante who possibly beat a weaker field than the one assembled this time, though she was well ahead of Silver Streak (now making his third attempt) who turned the tables at Kempton in the Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day when Epatante was reportedly suffering from a back issue. She needs to bounce back from that below-par effort. Besides Honeysuckle, the other intriguing new ingredient in this year's line-up is Goshen who would have won last year's Triumph Hurdle by a wide margin but for tripping up most unfortunately at the final flight. That performance alone, based on what two of the other placed horses have done since, puts Jamie Moore's mount right in the mix and, after one or two subdued efforts, he bounced back with a thumping defeat of Song For Someone in the Kingwell at Wincanton last month. A reproduction of that effort must see Goshen putting up a bold show but the concession of 7lb to Honeysuckle could prove a big challenge.

Fry ace too hot to handle in Supreme Earlier, METIER can get British-trained runners off to a flying start in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle. Harry Fry's Irish import is unbeaten in three starts over jumps and was particularly impressive in the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in early January when, after being briefly shaken up, he came back on the bridle like a classy horse to slam Shakem Up'arry by 12 lengths. All of Metier's victories so far have come in deep ground but his listed placed dam showed useful form on a faster surface and, rated 90 on the Flat, he could prove a handier, speedier type than the two main Irish hopes Appreciate It and Ballyadam, who were first and second at Leopardstown last month.

Later on, ROKSANA is fancied to take her second Close Brothers Mares Hurdle. A beneficiary of the last-flight fall of Benie Des Dieux in 2019, she could never quite muster the pace to challenge the latter and Honeysuckle in a strong renewal 12 months ago but has looked an improved mare this season. Admittedly, all of Roksana's recent efforts have come at around three miles but she didn't look short of speed when bolting up at Wetherby and Ascot in between which she was just outstayed by Paisley Park and Thyme Hill in a red-hot Long Walk Hurdle. Lack of pace here could be an issue but the superb Harry Skelton can be relied upon to ride the best race possible and, for all the credentials of the likely favourite Concertista who won a much weaker race here 12 months ago, the selection seems to be in the form of her life. Published at 1610 GMT on 15/03/21

