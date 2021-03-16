Free Cheltenham tips: Simon Holt previews day two of the Festival

With Monkfish, Chacun Pour Soi and Easysland all set to start short prices, and seemingly unbeatable, at Cheltenham on Wednesday, hot favourites may continue to prosper on the second day of the Festival.

Last year, only one (Envoi Allen) from six odds-on market leaders were successful and, over the past 20 years, horses priced at under 2/1 have had a less than 50% success rate, but Tuesday’s results bucked those trends.

For me, Monkfish looks a monster and it will be the shock of the meeting if he is beaten in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase while Easysland has only to repeat last year's performance to win a second Glenfarclas Cross-Country Chase.

A first appearance at Cheltenham could, in theory, ask a question of Chacun Pour Soi in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase, and perhaps there is enough in the opposition - the likes of First Flow, Nube Negra, reigning champ Politologue and last year's Arkle winner Put The Kettle On - to give this undeniably smart chaser something to think about if he doesn't quite love it.

However, on official ratings, Chacun Pour Soi is 5lb clear of Politologue and has won six of his seven starts over fences in Ireland, succumbing only to the Gold Cup contender A Plus Tard at Leopardstown in December, 2019.

In search of better prices, I will head down the handicap route for a couple of selections and CRAIGNEICHE is fancied to give his trainer Nicky Henderson a fifth win in the Coral Cup, and a hat-trick after victories with William Henry and Dame De Compagnie in the last two renewals.

Henderson is mob-handed with four runners but this highly-regarded seven-year-old could be the pick having made a big impression on only his third start over hurdles when winning at Ascot in late January.

A seven-length winner that day under Tom Cannon (who keeps the ride) from the solid Arrivederci, Craigneiche did quite a bit wrong as he was revved up before and during the race. Hopefully, the experience will not be lost on him and he could be more than good enough to defy a 12lb rise in the ratings especially as an extra couple of furlongs here should also be in his favour.

The best of Henderson's other runners may be Monte Cristo, himself an impressive winner at Kempton on Boxing Day and also up 12lb since. A 25/1 chance that day, the French import was certainly showing much improved form and the second and third, Ecco and Riggs, have run well enough since. He has 6lb more to carry than Craigneiche.