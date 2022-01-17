Shishkin v Energumene

We have all you need to weigh up one of the most eagerly-anticipated jumps races for years as Shishkin and Energumene are set to meet in the SBK Clarence House Chase.

The irresistible force versus the immoveable object – Shishkin and Energumene are both unbeaten chasers and were due to meet for the first time in the 2021 running of the Sporting Life Arkle, before Energumene was ruled out on account of a late setback and Shishkin waltzed to victory at Prestbury Park. At the start of the current season a Cheltenham Festival clash in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase was expected to be the next chance of the pair potentially meeting for the first time, but Energumene’s trainer Willie Mullins has reportedly been aiming at this weekend since nominating Ascot's two-mile Grade One in December, while Nicky Henderson is bang up for the challenge with Shishkin after the horse came through a piece of work with flying colours over the weekend. Here are some of the key pointers to help punters unravel this weekend’s mouth-watering feature.

Timeform ratings & horse comments Very little to choose between the pair on their master Timeform ratings, Shishkin edging the verdict by 1 lb, weighing in at 175p compared to Energumene's 174p. The 'small p' is an indication that both horses - the pair of them only eight years of age - are still open to further improvement over fences which is what makes Saturday's race all the more exciting.

Shishkin: Tall gelding: won all 3 completed starts over hurdles: top-class form over fences: won all 5 starts as a novice in 2020/21, including Arkle Chase at Cheltenham (by 12 lengths from Eldorado Allen) and Maghull Novices Chase at Aintree (by 3¼ lengths from Funambule Sivola): off 8 months (had breathing operation), 4/9, maintained unbeaten record over fences in 4-runner Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton last time by 10 lengths from Greaneteen, leading 3 out and soon clear: stays 2½m: acts on soft going: often travels strongly: remains an outstanding chasing prospect. Energumene: Useful form when winning maiden at Gowran only start over hurdles: top-class form over fences, unbeaten in 5 starts: won Ryanair Novices' Chase at Punchestown (by 16 lengths from Janidil) in April: off 7 months, 1/3, followed up in 5-runner Hilly Way Chase at Cork last time by 8½ lengths from Daly Tiger with plenty in hand after pressing on early in straight: stays 2½m: acts on heavy going: front runner, usually travels strongly: open to further improvement.

Reappearance analysis Having signed off with Grade One novice wins at Aintree and Punchestown respectively, Shishkin and Energumene were seriously under the spotlight for their comeback runs in December, and neither disappointed. Shishkin - reported to be carrying a bit of condition by some experienced paddock watchers and resuming after a summer breathing operation - was sent off at 4/9 for the Grade Two Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton, having missed a potential return in the top-class Tingle Creek Chase, and gave an indication as to how he might have fared that day by beating Sandown winner Greaneteen by 10 lengths (albeit in receipt of 3lb from Paul Nicholls' horse). Energumene, by contrast, was conceding 8lb to all of his four rivals in the Grade Two Kerry Group Hill Way Chase at Cork but was also odds-on at 1/3 and ultimately score by eight and a half lengths from the 157-rated chaser Daly Tiger, who won his next start in a conditions hurdle race at Limerick on Boxing Day.

Here's what the Timeform reporters noted from their respective reappearance runs... Shishkin: Last season's leading 2m novice chaser and having had a breathing operation since, had reportedly been off colour when missing the Tingle Creek, but there was no question about his well-being this time, his performance promising so much at the highest level in the winter ahead, briefly needing waking up as the race developed into the straight, but soon putting it to bed once he went to the front; in touch, shaken up approaching straight, led 3 out, clear soon after, well on top finish; he's already a top-class chaser, with better still to come under the right circumstances, likely to be very hard to beat wherever he goes for the rest of the season.

Energumene: Graduated to open graded company with ease after 7 months off, the way he left a race-fit Notebook gasping for air from 3 out a measure of his extraordinary power, that one having set off alongside him and then joined him again early on the final circuit before Energumene - who had jumped soundly, a minor peck 5 out his only real blemish - pressed on early in the straight and, having been in command between the last 2, crossed the line with plenty in hand over a runner-up who was grossly flattered by his proximity; he's hugely exciting, running here to a higher level than the Tingle Creek winner had 24 hours earlier.

Fighting talk Patrick Mullins on Energumene: "We think Energumene is very good... He's entered at Ascot so if Shishkin goes then we might find out there who is right and who is wrong. Over here on the gallops there are about three horses that catch your eye every day and he is one of them. Until we see something else, we think he is as good as anything." Nico de Boinville on Shishkin: "He's incredibly quick through the air and once he gets his landing gear back on to the ground, he's away. Other horses may stay longer in the air whereas he almost hurdles his fences. There's plenty more to come I'm sure." Willie Mullins on Energumene: “I was very happy with Energumene (at Cork). He seemed to be in control from what I saw for the last mile. He jumped well enough and it was a good performance for his first run of the season. I’m hoping he will improve." Nicky Henderson on Shishkin: "We’re going to give it the green light, Nico was thrilled with him, and we’re all on – barring accidents during the week and all sorts of things that come and bite you. He’ll jump five fences when we can see them. But his work was very good and it was like what Nico was looking for that time before Kempton. He’s a heck of a lot lighter than the time he came here (Kempton), he’s back down to where he was last year – he was very heavy here. We’re in good shape."

Odds Having been the outsider of the pair prior to Henderson giving him the green light over the weekend, Shishkin now heads the betting for the Clarence House Chase as a general 1/2 favourite. Energumene is 5/2 second-favourite, while it's 6/1 First Flow, 10/1 Hitman and 50/1 Amoola Gold. Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Video replays SHISHKIN: Kempton - Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase (Grade 2)

Aintree - Doom Bar Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Cheltenham - Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase (Grade 1)

Doncaster - Irish Thoroughbred Marketing Lightning Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

Kempton - Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (Grade 2)

Kempton - Racing TV Beginners' Chase

ENERGUMENE: Cork - Kerry Group Hilly Way Chase (Grade 2)

Punchestown - Ryanair Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Leopardstown - Patrick Ward & Co. Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase (Grade 1)

Naas - Irish Stallion Farms EBF Novice Chase

Gowran Park - Irish Stallion Farms EBF Beginners Chase