Check out our star columnist on his weekend team including Energumene ahead of his mouthwatering clash with Shishkin.

Guide to the weekend team Saturday Ascot 14:20 My Sister Sarah

I think she’s right in the mix over this trip here and has every chance in what looks a good race. 15:35 Energumene

It’s going to be tough for my horse having his first run for me in England. Like Shishkin he comes here unbeaten and the disadvantage for us is we’re playing an away match on a track we haven’t raced on before. But he’s in good form and hopefully it’s going to be a race to savour for whoever comes out victorious. He’s travelled over very well – we’re very happy on that front – and looking forward to the race.

Navan 12:30 Belle Metal

She needs this trip and probably wetter ground but we need to get some racecourse experience into her and she takes her chance on going that might not be as suitable as she likes. 13:05 Hybris

He was fifth on his debut at Le Mans in France in a race that’s working out well. He’ll appreciate this drying ground and on breeding shouldn’t have any trouble with the trip. 14:50 Cavallino

He ran very well when second to Stratum at Thurles last time and any improvement from that experience will be a huge help to him. 16:00 Don Chalant

He’s a fine, big, chasing type who seems to have come on since finishing third in a point-to-point bumper back in March. He has a long stride and covers a lot of ground. We’re looking forward to getting him out on the track.

Sunday Thurles 14:40 Robinnia

It’s a race that’s been very lucky to us over the years. She has some good form to her name and I think she’s every chance on this ground, which will suit her. 15:15 Allaho

He won this race last year and while the ground is better than it was then, I think it will suit him. We’re hoping a good clear round will be enough for him on Sunday. 16:15 Billaway

He’s had little setbacks this year and the conditions of the race don’t suit him, but I wanted to get him out on the racetrack as soon as I could and he takes his chance rather than wait for a place that suits him better in two weeks’ time. I want to get miles on the racecourse under his belt before Cheltenham. Reflections on last weekend Looking back on last week Capodanno ran very well against Bob Olinger at Punchestown on Sunday and for a minute turning for home we thought we might put him under a bit of pressure. Our fellow looks like he might be suited by a longer trip and his jumping was excellent. He’s a horse there’s a lot to look forward to with. Dysart Dynamo looked very impressive in winning the Sky Bet Moscow Flyer and Paul Townend was very happy with him. He looks like a horse with a big future all being well.

I’ve put Al Boum Photo and Klassical Dream in the Galmoy Hurdle at Gowran on Thursday. They’re not guaranteed runners but we’ll see how things go over the weekend. We haven’t made our minds up yet whether either horse runs. The Thyestes Chase is our local feature race of the year and one we are always well represented in. We’re looking forward to it again and will finalise our team for it nearer the time.