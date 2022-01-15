The Sporting Life Arkle winner had a delayed reappearance at Kempton in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase on December 27 but won easily by 10 lengths from Tingle Creek winner Greaneteen.

Plans were fluid after that but the Ascot Grade One has now been confirmed as being firmly on Shishkin's radar by Henderson given he's impressing in his work at Seven Barrows.

He said on Racing TV: “It was so thick fog they just went past in a flash. I’m glad to say it really was a flash, so fast.