Sergei Prokofiev still leads but others making their mark

Our last look at this year’s first-season sires in early-June covered the standings after the early months of two-year-old racing but plenty has happened since ahead of the big autumn contests.

It was Sergei Prokofiev who was fastest out of the blocks prior to Royal Ascot which was much as expected given he was a precocious type himself and has the advantage of having the largest first crop among this season’s new sires. He has continued to set the pace over the summer, having a clear lead both by number of wins (17, from 13 individual winners) and by prize money in Britain and Ireland, having earned around half as much again as his nearest pursuer.

Sergei Prokofiev’s highest-rated horse remains Arizona Blaze (103), trained by Adrian Murray for Amo Racing. While he won the very first two-year-old race of the season in Ireland in March, he’s not simply an early sort, having plenty about him physically, and, since finishing third in the Norfolk Stakes, has also been placed in the Railway Stakes, Phoenix Stakes and a valuable sales race at York. Sergei Prokofiev’s other black-type winner has also come in the Amo Racing colours but Enchanting Empress (85), who completed an early-season hat-trick in the listed National Stakes at Sandown, has been well held in both her starts since. Another of his best winners to date is another Irish colt, Distant Seas (94), a convincing winner of a Curragh maiden earlier this month for Michael O’Callaghan.

Gimcrack Stakes Sands winner Sands of Mali is another who has built on a good start in the spring and now has ten individual winners in Britain and Ireland who have won twelve races between them. His stand-out pair so far are the Kevin Ryan-trained colt Ain’t Nobody (102), winner of the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot, and the Harry Eustace-trained filly Time For Sandals (102p), narrowly beaten in the Super Sprint at Newbury and the Lowther Stakes at York on her last two starts and looking likely to progress further.

Pinatubo, who had the highest fee among this year’s first-season sires at £35,000, had one winner on the board by early-June but, in keeping with his own career at two, he’s making big strides now and has the same number of wins and winners as Sands of Mali but from much fewer runs. While Pinatubo lacks a black-type winner so far, it should be only a matter of time before one of his runners makes the breakthrough. Wolf of Badenoch (100p) has gone closest so far, finishing second in the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood, a race won by his sire. Godolphin’s dual novice winner Cavallo Bay (93) was third in a Grade 3 contest at Saratoga this week, while Andesite (96), who had to miss Royal Ascot after a promising debut win at York, still looked in need of the experience in the Gimcrack Stakes last time but holds plenty of big-race entries this autumn.

Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather hadn’t got off the mark at the time of the last update but has been firing in winners over the summer, now having nine winning horses who have won eleven races. Chief among them is Big Mojo (104+) who was much improved from his debut for Mick Appleby when getting off the mark in the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood before finding the extra furlong of the Gimcrack stretching him last time. Newbury listed winner Yah Mo Be There (96) is another of Mohaather’s highest-rated winners, while among potential improvers for the autumn are the fillies Mojave River (86p), winner of a valuable newcomers race at Deauville for Joseph O’Brien, and Serving With Style (83p), who holds a Rockfel Stakes entry for Karl Burke after winning both her starts.