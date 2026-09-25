Haggas to finally Storm the Cambridgeshire

John & Thady Gosden hold the key to Saturday’s bet365 Cambridgeshire at Newmarket with their upwardly-mobile three-year-old, Gavriel, dominating the betting after winning cosily on handicap debut last time.

Up 4lb for that Ascot success, he is 2lb well-in on Saturday and if he is a future Group horse in the mould of Gosden's previous Cambridgeshire winners, particularly Halling, Pipedreamer and Lord North, then the rest could be playing for place money.

However, his inexperience could be a factor here, having run just twice in the last year, in a race where there’s no hiding place and given he’s not the only one with the potential to improve I’d rather take an each-way swing against him.

Gosden also isn’t the only one whose three-year-old handicappers excel against their elders at this time of year and if there’s a trainer in this race who can give him more than a run for his money in that department I think it’s William Haggas, who has somehow never won the Cambridgeshire.

Haggas might not have landed this prestigious handicap, but he is a master of exploiting the weight-for-age allowance with his three-year-old handicappers at this time of year and on Saturday his ZENNOR STORM has gone completely under the radar at 33/1.

This horse has looked a bit of a Cambridgeshire project from some way out after being gelded in the spring and he has acquitted himself very well twice against his elders already which should stand him in good stead this weekend.

The son of Mohaather’s only below-par run since he was gelded was on softer ground at York at the Ebor Festival in August where he was sent off the 9/2 favourite for the very competitive Sky Bet Mile Handicap for three-year-olds won by Blue Courvoisier.

I’m willing to forgive him that on account of the conditions as either side of that York run he has shaped nicely, finishing strongly for second despite the moderate gallop being against him in a big field at Goodwood before his third at Ascot last time.

That Ascot race is the same contest Lord North was beaten in before he won the Cambridgeshire and Zennor Storm ran really well, coming through horses for the bronze medal despite a bit of scrimmaging a furlong out and shaping like he will appreciate the extra furlong that he gets on Saturday.

Indeed, with a strong gallop being key to him this race looks the ideal target and with his dam being a 10-furlong winner there’s every chance the biggest stamina test of his career will unlock a chunk of improvement.

I don't mind his draw in six with pace around him on the far side, with the last two winners coming from over there, including on similar ground last year, and at 33s he looks a big each-way price in a race his trainer will surely win one day.

The Verdict: Back ZENNOR STORM in the 15:40 Newmarket