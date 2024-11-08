Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Last seen in the Grand National when he failed to stay the four-and-a-quarter-mile trip, he has made three other appearances over the famous birch fences. He won the 2022 Foxhunters’ having finished second a year earlier and went on to run another brave race in the 2023 edition, when fading into fourth on the run-in.

Now an 11-year-old and back in the care of Andrews’ husband Tom Ellis after a brief spell with his brother-in-law Dan Skelton, Latenightpass makes his seasonal reappearance over what is arguably his ideal course and distance.

Gina Andrews is banking on course experience proving the decisive factor for Latenightpass in the BoyleSports Grand Sefton Handicap Chase at Aintree on Saturday.

Ellis and Andrews have dominated the point-to-point circuit in Britain and are now aiming to make their mark against the professionals.

“It’s the first time he’s run in the Grand Sefton but obviously we know he goes well round the course,” said Andrews. “This two-mile-five trip will definitely suit him more than the National trip and we’re really looking forward to running him. He’s had another very small wind op in the off-season, it’s not uncommon and was nothing major.

“As Tom hasn’t always had a full licence, we obviously weren’t able to run him in races like this before. He’s usually been point-to-pointing but now we have a licence, this seemed the obvious thing to do. He’s fully tuned up for this, definitely, and we can’t wait.”

Laura Morgan’s Percussion is another with solid course form having finished second in the corresponding race 12 months ago and third in the Becher Chase a month later, as well as being placed in both races in 2022.

The Venetia Williams-trained Frero Banbou was third last year and is back off a 3lb lower mark, while Harper’s Brook has his first run for Skelton having left Ben Pauling. In-form David Pipe runs King Turgeon, while the sole runner from Ireland is Philip Rothwell’s bottom weight Galon De Vauzelle.

Paul Nicholls is represented by Outlaw Peter, who has Freddie Gingell taking off 3lb.

“He’s a thoroughly likeable individual, one of my favourites and took to fences really well last season,” Nicholls told Betfair. “He goes good fresh and I always thought the Grand Sefton over the National fences would be a race to suit him. He looks to have a nice chance in a competitive renewal and should give Freddie Gingell a great introduction to these fences.”

Anthony Honeyball runs three in the 63rd Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton on Saturday – but is particularly sweet on the chances of Forward Plan.

Despite new stablemate Lord Baddesley being a shorter price, Honeyball, who won the race 12 months ago with Blackjack Magic, feels Forward Plan gives him his best chance.

After finishing sixth in the corresponding race last year, Forward Plan went on to win a valuable race at Doncaster and the Coral Trophy at Kempton, as well as finishing second in the Great Yorkshire Chase and third at the Grand National meeting.

“I guess Forward Plan is the price he is because of the way he ran in the race last year, which was his worst run last season,” said Honeyball. “Wincanton, however, is not a million miles away from Kempton, where he won his big race, in that it is right-handed and flat. He ran well all last season in high-end handicaps where there is no hiding place and I think he is still nicely handicapped – he is only up 6lb after winning around £130,000 last year, so he can’t be handicapped out of it.

“With Al Dancer declared at the top, he has a lovely racing weight. I wouldn’t really want to swap him, as he has form in these sort of handicaps and the ground is going to be in his favour. I suppose the one question mark is the distance, as it is three miles and a furlong and he is a bit more speed than stamina. It is probably about as far as he wants to go but the ground will help him.