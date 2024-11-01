Saturday racing preview: What the trainers say

Gerri Colombe returns to Down Royal on Saturday to defend his Ladbrokes Champion Chase crown, a race Gordon Elliott has a fine record in.

The eight-year-old edged out Henry de Bromhead’s 2022 champion and reopposing Envoi Allen when landing this contest 12 months ago and would go on to finish second to Galopin Des Champs at Leopardstown at Christmas and in the Cheltenham Gold Cup, before ending the season on a high at Aintree.

He makes his reappearance as the one to beat in the Grade One event, with victory taking Elliott past Paul Nicholls as the race’s most successful trainer.

Elliott said: “He’s going to come on again (from the run) – the same as last year – but he is in good form and we are happy with him. I think Gerri is actually better on that type of ground (good to yielding) so, once it is safe, we will be happy. It looks like they have a lovely cover of grass on it.

“You are always nervous with those horses and you want the ground to be as safe as it can be, but I don’t think he is as much of a mudlark as everyone thinks.”

Elliott will also be represented by Grand National runner-up Delta Work, while Gavin Cromwell will saddle Visionarian after his recent success in the PWC Champion Chase at Gowran.

The five-strong line-up is completed by John ‘Shark’ Hanlon’s King George hero Hewick, with the handler hoping to take advantage of good ground at the Lisburn venue before a possible tilt at Haydock’s Betfair Chase later this month.

Hanlon said: “He’s in great form and he did a piece of work the other day on the Curragh that makes me very happy with him, I just hope they don’t over-water the ground. The ground up there is nice at the moment. He loves good ground and hopefully it will be that.

“I was very happy with his comeback at Punchestown and he will improve a lot from that. He was only back in eight or nine weeks before that run and blew up, but I think it will leave him spot on. My plan if the ground stays dry is to head to Haydock after this.”

The other graded action on the card sees Elliott go for a third straight win in the Bottlegreen Ladies Day 2024 Chase with Found A Fifty.

The Cullentra House handler has won the Grade Two contest four times in total and this year’s contender sets the standard on his Arkle second and Grade One win at Aintree in the spring.

Noel Meade won this in consecutive years with Disko (2017) and Snow Falcon (2018) and saddles what appears Found A Fifty’s biggest danger in the improving Galway Plate winner Pinkerton.