Grey Dawning puts in a fantastic leap
Grey Dawning: Non-runner in the Charlie Hall Chase

bet365 Charlie Hall Chase: Grey Dawning a non-runner

By Sporting Life
14:27 · FRI November 01, 2024

Grey Dawning will not run in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday, leaving a field of six to go to post.

Grey Dawning, Timeform's highest-rated novice chaser based in Britain last season, was second favourite for the Charlie Hall but has been withdrawn on account of the quickening going at Wetherby which was changed to good (from good, good to soft in places) during racing on Friday.

In his absence, Bravemansgame, the 2022 winner, has hardened at the head of the betting and is a general 10/11 shot.

Irish challengers Conflated (7/2) and French Dynamite (7/1) are next in the betting, while the field is completed by The Real Whacker (10/1), Hang In There (20/1) and Sam Brown (40/1).

Grey Dawning has been declared for the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase (13:48) at Carlisle on Sunday.

WILLIE MULLINS STABLE TOUR: 2024/25 SEASON

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

