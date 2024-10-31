bet365 Charlie Hall Chase: Grey Dawning a non-runner

Grey Dawning, Timeform's highest-rated novice chaser based in Britain last season, was second favourite for the Charlie Hall but has been withdrawn on account of the quickening going at Wetherby which was changed to good (from good, good to soft in places) during racing on Friday.

In his absence, Bravemansgame, the 2022 winner, has hardened at the head of the betting and is a general 10/11 shot.

Irish challengers Conflated (7/2) and French Dynamite (7/1) are next in the betting, while the field is completed by The Real Whacker (10/1), Hang In There (20/1) and Sam Brown (40/1).

Grey Dawning has been declared for the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase (13:48) at Carlisle on Sunday.