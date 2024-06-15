Sandown reports and free video replays: Adaay In Devon hangs on in Scurry Stakes

A review of the action from Sandown on Saturday afternoon as Adaay In Devon landed the feature Listed BetMGM: It's Showtime Scurry Stakes.

Adaay hangs on in Scurry Rod Millman's Adaay In Devon hung on under Silvestre De Sousa to land the feature Listed BetMGM: It's Showtime Scurry Stakes at Sandown Park on Saturday afternoon. The daughter of Adaay made most of the running, leading after a furlong and bagging the far side rail which helped her fight off the attentions of Nighteyes. With that rival beaten off she had to repel the late challenge of Flora Of Bermuda, but the winning line came in time as she scored by a head.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

De Sousa told Racing TV: “She’s very genuine and she gets further than five, even a stiff five. “The problem was we were probably on the worst part of the ground on the inside, that’s not the place you want to be when it’s raining like that, it’s better to be three off. “With the way the race has panned out, with the draw I had, I had to go that way, but she’s just so genuine and very tough, so I’m pleased she’s got her head in front quite nicely. “She gives me 100 per cent every time I ride her and every race she runs, she produces great form, so I couldn’t be more pleased.” Tempting win for Portman

Two Tempting wins at Sandown

Two Tempting held off a posse of late challengers to land the Listen To BetMGM On talkSPORT Handicap for trainer Jonathan Portman and jockey David Egan. The 12/1 chance was well positioned just tracking the leaders and though he was briefly short of room two furlongs out Egan quickly got him in the clear and on the lead. Classic was unlucky in the run and got to within a neck from the winner at the line, but it was too little too late for him, course specialist Dual Identity and Mascapone, who all finished well to no avail.