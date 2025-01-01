Sainte Lucie hailed as ‘top drawer’ after Punchestown triumph

Sky Bet make Sainte Lucie a 12/1 chance for the JCB Triumph Hurdle at Cheltenham in March.

“I’d imagine we’ll be going for the top events with her. She looks top drawer.”

“Paul was very happy with her and loved the way she galloped through that ground,” said Mullins.

Under Paul Townend, Sainte Lucie was the 811 favourite and ran towards the front of the field, taking up the lead over the latter obstacles before pulling away to claim an 11-length triumph.

The three-year-old is owned by Susannah Ricci and ran once for previous connections in her native France, finishing third in an Auteuil hurdle contest in April.

Elsewhere on the card, there may have only been three runners in the Make The Tote App Your New Year’s Resolution Hurdle but Ballyadam had to fight hard for success under Rachael Blackmore.

Trained by Henry de Bromhead, the nine-year-old was last seen winning in the summer of 2023 and locked horns with Saint Sam to prevail by half a length at 7/2.

“It’s great to get his head in front. He’s been a very consistent horse and always runs his race,” said Robbie Power, assistant to De Bromhead.

“I’ve no idea where he is going next but it’s nice to get his head back in front.”

Gordon Elliott’s Shannon Royale continued the promising start he has made to his career over fences when winning the Your Free Entry Sponsored By Tote Ireland Beginners Chase.

The Robcour-owned bay finished second by small margins on his first two chasing starts, coming home behind talented horses both times and acquitting himself well.

At 2/1 under Jordan Gainford, this time he made all of the running throughout the three-mile affair, and though he did not always jump fluently, he was still able to secure a two-and-a-quarter-length victory.

Elliott said: “He’s a grand, big, honest, galloping horse who stays well. He’s probably more of a handicapper than a graded horse. Jordan gave him a good ride and I’d say he wasn’t doing a whole lot in front.”

Tom Dreaper’s Folly Master took the Tote Guarantee, Never Beaten By SP Handicap Chase in good style under Keith Donoghue with a three-length success as the 10/11 favourite.

“He’s very straight forward and very genuine and owned by great people,” the trainer said.

“I thought I was going to run him the last weekend of October and didn’t get a chance to get him out until two weeks ago. He wants proper soft ground and maybe even an extra mile.

“He won his point-to-point around a very stiff track in a great time. We’ll look for something over a bit further and he could be one maybe for a bigger day in the spring.”

