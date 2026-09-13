Saffie Osborne, the first woman to win a British Classic, reflects on her St Leger success

Saffie Osborne still hasn't come down to earth following her historic win on Highwayman in the 250th Betfred St Leger.

Osborne became the first female jockey to win a British Classic at Doncaster on Saturday and was still drinking it all in when appearing via video link on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday. Osborne did reveal, though, that it had already been a case of back to the day job, something she was thankful for. "I'm still kind of in shock to be honest, incredible day and one you can only dream of. It's just mental that it happened really," she told the show's host. "I couldn't really hear the crowd at the time but the reception I got coming back in, all the way around the bend after the winning line was rammed with people. I was laughing because I celebrated, I've never celebrated going over the line in my life. "I think I crossed the line and I just wanted to feel like I can't believe this has happened but I wanted to soak every single second of it in because who knows if something like this will ever happen again."

Our man at Doncaster on Saffie Osborne's historic win on Highwayman in the 250th Betfred St Leger.