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David Ord
David Ord on Highwayman's Betfred St Leger victory

St Leger report and reaction: David Ord on Saffie Osborne and Highwayman's historic victory

Sporting Life Plus
Sat September 12, 2026 · 1h ago

Our man at Doncaster on Saffie Osborne's historic win on Highwayman in the 250th Betfred St Leger.

Cheers and tears at Doncaster.

Highwayman returns to the winners’ enclosure after landing the 250th running of Betfred St Leger. On board Saffie Osborne has tears streaming down her cheeks, her arms outstretched to the sky. She’s just become the first female jockey to win a British Classic.

There was barely a glass ceiling left to shatter following the leads of Gay Kelleway, Hayley Turner, Hollie Doyle, Rachael Blackmore and countless more besides. But she’s just sent one of the final ones crashing, splintered to the floor.

Her rise through the ranks has been one of the stories of recent seasons and it speaks volumes that Joseph O’Brien throwing her the keys to his second string at Doncaster didn’t raise an eyebrow. She’s an elite rider in an elite race.

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