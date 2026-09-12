History made in Betfred St Leger as Saffie Osborne wins aboard Highwayman

Saffie Osborne became the first ever female rider to win a British Classic aboard Highwayman in the 250th renewal of the Betfred St Leger at Doncaster.

Trained by Joseph O'Brien, the 11/1 chance came with a strong and sustained run under Osborne to win in commanding fashion from stablemate Enceladus (5/2). While Joseph had the one-two, father Aidan had to settle for third with Amelia Earhart (22/1) as his big guns Christmas Day and Pierre Bonnard finished out of the frame. The history-making rider apart, the story is made even more incredible considering the profile of a horse who was beaten by 39 horses in his first four starts. Stepped up in trip from a mile to a mile and a half in July, his career took off at Killarney when he stormed home by nine lengths in maiden company before winning easily at Listed level over 1m6f at Leopardstown last time. Up in class again, he took the new level in his stride running out a most authoritative winner by two and a half lengths, with a further four and a quarter lengths to the third, after travelling well throughout.

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A delighted Osborne said: "I definitely didn't have this on the bingo card this week! I didn't even have a ride in the Leger on Monday. "Joseph said try and kick them down late at the furlong pole but I was more forward than anticipated. He was going so well I couldn't believe it. "Thank you to Joseph and his team, it won't change his life but it's changed mine. My agent Tony Hind is a legend. It doesn't feel real. Billy Loughnane was on the runner-up Enceladus and he said: "I had a super run. I got in a bit of interference early but I got in a nice rhythm after that behind the winner who deserved it on the day. "Saffie was always going well."

Saffie Osborne celebrates on Highwayman

Osborne becomes the first woman to win a British Classic amongst a golden era for female jockeys, with Rachael Blackmore becoming the first lady rider to win a Grand National aboard Minella Times in 2021 while Hollie Doyle won a French Classic aboard Nashwa in the 2022 French Oaks. The 24-year-old jockey, daughter of trainer and former National Hunt jockey Jamie Osborne, is having the season of her life and this was her 71st winner of the year while her total earnings have now surpassed the £2,700,000 mark. She added: "I suppose any jockey wants to win a Classic whether they are male or female. I haven't had a chance (to speak to her father) I only had about 30 seconds to weigh in!"

Saffie Osborne wins the Leger on Highwayman

Joseph O'Brien reflected on the success from Leopardstown, saying: "It was great, obviously an historic race and a special race and any Group 1 is special, but a Classic is extra special. "To think that that's the second British Classic this year and both horses ran brilliantly, Enceladus ran great and I'm really delighted for the owners. "Through Tony Hind, Saffie's agent, it's obviously a big week with jockeys in Ireland and I asked Tony who he had available and he said Billy and Saffie so it was perfect. "She's had a great season and what an achievement, the first girl to ride a British Classic winner is a huge achievement. "I was upset that he got 76 after his fourth run as I thought it was too much! He just started improving, you don't really expect him to be going that far so you start him off over shorter and he started progressing. He's just gone through the grade at a rate of knots. "He's in Melbourne, he has a 7lb penalty in the [Irish] Cesarewitch, both are possibilities."